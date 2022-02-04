RCB Bowler Reveals How Kohli Gave Him Confidence; 'moment I Was Traded, Virat Messaged'

Indian cricketer Harshal Patel was one of the breakthrough players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as he picked up a total of 32 wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and finished the tournament with the purple cap to his name. His effort of picking up 32 wickets made him an IPL record holder for the highest no. of wickets by an Indian bowler in the history of IPL. The fact that he achieved this major milestone after being traded into RCB from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, during his recent conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Harshal Patel revealed how former RCB skipper Virat Kohli motivated him after returning to RCB in 2021. “The moment I was traded, Virat messaged me saying, "You're going to play all the games." That gave me a lot of confidence - that here's a captain who is giving you that assurance. I had enough confidence that if I got opportunities, I'd make the most of it,” Harshal said.

A look at Harshal Patel's IPL stats

Harshal made his IPL debut in 2012 playing for the RCB, however didn’t feature regularly in the playing XI till 2017. He played a total of 36 matches for the Bangalore-based franchise from 2012 to 2017 and picked up 34 wickets with an economy rate of 8.53 and a strike rate of 20. He was roped in by DC in the 2018 season and played 12 matches for the team while returning with 12 wickets. However, the 31-year-old finally fought against all odds and notched up 32 wickets in the IPL 2021.

Harshal Patel registered for IPL 2022 with the base price of INR 2 crore

Harshal was not retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions and now finds himself among the other 590 cricketers in the auction pool. He registered for the mega auctions for a base price of INR 2 crore. Meanwhile, he made his international debut for India during the T20I series against New Zealand in November 2021 and picked up two wickets in two matches. Looking at his stellar display of bowling in 2021, Harshal is likely to become one of the most expensive players at the mega auctions, scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

Image: iplt20.com