RCB Head Mike Hesson Claims Team Ready For Football-style Mid-season Transfers

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. All the IPL 2020 franchises have reached the country to take part in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. This year, the tournament will be played in a unique way with several new rules. This will be the first time when the cricketing carnival will be played behind closed doors while the BCCI has also introduced the mid-season transfer of the players like it is done in football.

IPL 2020: Mike Hesson opens up on the 'mid-season transfer' rule

The BCCI had introduced the mid-season transfer rule last year but due to the complex rules, franchises didn't show any interest in it. On the contrary, this year there are no restrictions for the franchises as far as leaving or buying players is concerned. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have shown their interest in the new rule. Recently, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson reckoned that they will look to transfer some player if needed.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Mike Hesson said that they are open to transferring players if needed later on in the tournament. He added that at RCB, they have got a small squad and as a result, there is room for it. Hesson reckoned that if some injuries were to occur, they would certainly consider the option.

Mike Hesson feels that one needs both teams equally to buy into any potential loan as it has to be a win-win situation. Hesson stated that it is not a matter of identifying the player required as a first-choice because the other party also should be allowed to release the player.

Mike Hesson opined that the rule will come into play at some stage because it’s hard to get potential replacements. He also said that they are very comfortable with the squad they have. However, he said that in case of injuries or so forth, loan opportunities could become an option, which is something that BCCI is also well aware of.

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite achieved top glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

RCB have always had a formidable batting line-up. However, it's their bowling that hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning T20 bowler within their ranks besides Yuzvendra Chahal.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB are always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL 2020 schedule hasn't been announced yet. However, the tentative IPL 2020 dates are from September 19 to November 11.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP/ VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM