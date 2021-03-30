RCB Compares Virat Kohli To Avengers' Thanos after He Breaks 6 Records Vs England

With the India vs England series coming to an end, the focus has shifted to IPL 2021 which is going to take place from April 9. Like every season of the Indian Premier League, fans are excited to see Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli's performance in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter page has compared its skipper Virat Kohli to the famous Hollywood superhero movie Avengers' supervillain- Thanos for an interesting reason. In the movie, Thanos with one snap of his fingers wiped out half of the world's population after getting all the five stones, similarly, the RCB Twitter page says Virat Kohli 'snaps his fingers and half the records others hold would disappear.'

Although Virat Kohli's performance was not up to the mark in the recently concluded India vs England series, still the Indian skipper broke 6 records. Among the six, Virat Kohli registered his name in the category of 'Most 50s as a captain in T20'. Kohli broke his deputy Rohit Sharma's record during the T20 against England.

Most fifties in T20Is:

Virat Kohli – 26

Rohit Sharma- 25

David Warner- 19

Martin Guptill- 19

Apart from this, Virat Kohli smashed 3,000 T20I runs. Kohli became the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in T20Is. T20Is have seen world-class players like Chris Gayle, David Warner, and AB De Villiers but it’s Kohli who is first in the race:

V Kohli- 3,159 runs

Rohit Sharma- 2,864 runs

MJ Guptill- 2,839 runs

Virat Kohli fastest to score 12,000 runs in ODIs:

Virat Kohli also became the fastest to score 12,000 runs in one-day international cricket. Kohli also became the third captain to score 12,000 or more runs in international cricket. The other two are Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith.

Most runs as captain in international cricket overall:

15440 Ricky Ponting (Avg 45.54)

14878 Graeme Smith (Avg 43.12)

12002* Virat Kohli (Avg 61.86)

Fastest to 12,000 international runs as captain in ODIs:

V Kohli- 226 inns

Ricky Ponting- 282 inns

Graeme Smith- 294 inns

1st player to 10000 Test runs (Sunil Gavaskar, 1987)

1st player to 30000 International runs (Sachin Tendulkar, 2009)

1st player to 18000 ODI runs (Sachin Tendulkar, 2011)

1st player to 3000 T20I runs (Virat Kohli, Today)

Interestingly, the RCB Twitter handle page has also outlined Virat Kohli as the first player to hit 10, 000 runs batting at number 3 in ODIs, 10,000 runs at home in international cricket, and most runs in a bilateral T20 series.

(Image Credits: joshbrolin/Instagram/AP)