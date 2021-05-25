RCB Owners Aid India's COVID-19 Fight, Pledge To Donate INR 45 Cr For Medical Facilities

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) owners have come forward for a noble cause as they have pledged to donate a sum of INR 45 crores for India’s fight against COVID-19 as the country continues to battle the second wave of the deadly virus.

On Monday, RCB took to their official Twitter handle and wrote that their parent company 'DIAGEO' has pledged INR 45 crores to augment public healthcare infrastructure in one district in each State & Union Territory of India.

RCB's owners' initiative to help India fight COVID-19

Under the initiative, Diageo will help nodal Government Hospitals in 21 districts across the country to set up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants to create long-term oxygen capacity. Apart from that, they will also be providing fully-equipped, prefabricated 16-bed mini-hospital units, with PSA oxygen plants in the 15 most critical districts.

The owners of the Bengaluru-based franchise have also taken up the responsibility to donate medical equipment including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds, and other critical patient care devices to hospitals across 10 states to address immediate needs.

“At a time when the country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, we want to support the government’s efforts and stand by the citizens of India. Long-term medical infrastructure especially hospital beds and self-sufficiency in oxygen is what is needed most and we hope our contribution going into every state and UT will help play a part in India’s recovery,” MD DIAGEO India & RCB Chairman Anand Kripalu was quoted as saying by the franchise.

Earlier this month, RCB skipper and batting megastar Virat Kohli and his better half Anushka Sharma had announced an initiative to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The couple had announced that they have started a campaign on Ketto to raise funds for Covid-19 relief and asked everyone to support the campaign through a donation. The funds from the campaign are allotted to ACT grants for tackling the immediate shortage of oxygen supply. The campaign has a goal of INR 7 crore and has already crossed the 4 crore mark. In fact, the celebrity couple had made a donation of INR 2 crores.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday had pledged to contribute 10-Litre 2000 oxygen contributors for India's COVID-19 battle.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Tuesday, India reported 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, 3,26,850 discharges & 3,511 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per the Health Ministry.