RCB players to wear special 'Blue' jersey to pay tribute to healthcare workers amid COVID

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday announced that the franchise will be making a contribution towards the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. RCB took to social media to share that the side will make financial contributions to help health care institutions procure oxygen amid the fight against COVID-19. RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who appeared in the video message, said that the franchise has identified key areas where much-needed help is required immediately related to oxygen infrastructure in Bengaluru and will be making financial contributions towards the cause.

RCB players will also sport a blue jersey in their next game to show solidarity with all health care workers who have spent most of their time wearing PPE kits since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Kohli said that the signed jerseys from the match will be auctioned to raise money, which will eventually go towards fighting the oxygen shortage in the country. , adding to the franchise's earlier contribution for the same.

IPL teams & players come forward to help

Several IPL teams and players have come forwards to help the fight against COVID-19 in India. Earlier, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals also announced their contributions to help tackle the outbreak. Players such as Pat Cummins, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Jackson have also contributed for the same in the last couple of weeks. Former cricketers Brett Lee, Sachin Tendulkar have also made contributions to India's fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in India is getting severe day by day as the health care infrastructure is succumbing to the massive pressure triggered after the second wave in the country. India has been reporting more than 3 lakh daily infections for more than a week now. India recorded more than 4 lakh cases for the first time on April 30. The single-day rise has dipped in the last 24 hours but it still touched the 3,90,000-mark. Over 2,12,000 people have succumbed due to COVID-19 in India since the pandemic emerged in late 2019.

(Image Credit: RCB/Twitter)

