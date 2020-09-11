RCB Name Myntra As Official Fashion Partner Ahead Of IPL 2020

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are considered as one of the strongest brands in the Indian Premier League. With their skipper and a list of high-profile players such as AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch and many more, the Bangalore-based franchise brings considerable value and exposure on board for their sponsors. Given their pull, Virat Kohli's RCB have managed to land another big-name sponsor for the IPL. Indian e-commerce giant Myntra has come on board as a sponsor for the franchise in IPL 2020 to capitalise on RCB's strong brand value and popularity. The company will act as an official fashion partner for the team. Myntra, in an official press release, announced their association with RCB.

RCB Myntra deal: Top bosses comment on RCB Myntra deal

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram, speaking on the partnership, spoke about how the fashion and sporting sector manages to garner a lot of attention irrespective of demographics. Nagaram feels that the IPL 2020 is the ideal platform for Myntra, as a brand to reach out to a wider audience. RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala feels that with the ethos of both the brands being similar, the association will further enhance the proposition.

RCB unveil kit for IPL 2020

On Twitter, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a picture with Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal donning their signature red and black jersey for the new season. Muthoot Fincorp is the title sponsor for the RCB side. Other sponsors for the team include Mobile Premier League (MPL), Medibuddy, Jio, Eume and Poco.

RCB schedule: BCCI releases RCB time table for IPL 2020

According to the recently-announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. Both Australian cricketers are currently in England for a limited-overs against the hosts. Additionally, Kane Richardson, who previously represented the RCB team back in 2016, opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was signed in by the franchise on August 31 as a replacement for Richardson into the RCB squad.

RCB squad for IPL 2020

After the announcement of RCB schedule and RCB time table, here is a look at the entire list of RCB players for IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

