RCB Team 2021 Come Up With 19-second Video To Announce Important Sponsorship: WATCH

Adding to their ever-growing list of sponsors, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced the Los Angeles based dietary supplement brand, Herbalife as one of their sponsors for the IPL 2021 season. Joining the RCB team 2021 as their 'Official Nutrition Partner', the company will hope to stand by as Virat Kohli & co. look to extend their winning run at the tournament beyond and hopefully get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy for the first time. Both, RCB and Herbalife took to their respective social media channels to announce the partnership with a short video.

RCB team 2021 add Herbalife as their 'Official Nutrition Partners' for IPL 2021

With this deal going through, Herbalife will be joining in a storied group of RCB sponsors including title sponsors, Muthoot Fincorp, DP World, Reliance Jio, Exide, MPL, Max Life, Boat, Puma, PhonePe, Nippon Paint, Myntra, Milo, BKT, Eume and others. It will also become a part of an exclusive circle of brands — like Wrogn and Puma — that have snapped up lucrative IPL deals after cultivating relationships with RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has endorsed Herbalife for some time now.

Though they have exciting deals with the cream of Indian sportspersons — including Olympian Mary Kom, paddler Manika Batra and shuttler Lakshya Sen, this will be the feather in Herbalife's cap. In statements available on the company's website, Kohli has been quoted as saying: “I’m proud to be associated with Herbalife. Herbalife has some of the World’s best Nutrition products. My favourite is the Formula 1. It provides me with extra protein, which helps me go the extra mile in training, and in my on-field performance”.

SRH vs RCB live streaming

It will be televised on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The fixture will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the SRH vs RCB live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The SRH vs RCB live score and updates will be available on the website and social media handles of the IPL and the teams involved. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

RCB Squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Image Credits: RCB Twitter