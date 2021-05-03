RCB Team 2021 Confirm Unique Change In Logo Minutes Before KKR Vs RCB Match Got Postponed

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have started an awareness campaign in which the lion in their team logo will be wearing a mask till the end of the IPL 2021 to remind people to wear a mask whenever they step outside.

RCB new logo announcement

The Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the change in their logo through Twitter. The tweet addressed the change in logo by appealing to everyone to wear a mask when they step outside no matter who they are. This RCB new logo will be the display picture of all the social media platforms of RCB team 2021 till the end of IPL 2021.

Before you go ‘why’s the lion wearing a mask?’, it’s just our way of saying, No Matter Who You Are, Mask Up When You Leave Your Home! We are going to make this our DP across SM platforms until the end of #IPL2021. Stay Safe, Save Lives, because it’s #1Team1Fight against Covid. pic.twitter.com/29HptnC7hy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

RCB blue jersey date yet to be announced

Earlier, the RCB team 2021 had announced they would be wearing a special Blue jersey in one of their upcoming matches to pay respect to all the front line workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic. Fans were hoping that the RCB blue jersey would be displayed in their upcoming match against KKR. However, the RCB has announced on Twitter that they won’t be wearing the blue jersey in their match against KKR. A separate announcement will be made on when the team will be sporting the blue jersey.

Not today. We will soon announce the date when RCB will sport the Blue jersey. ðŸ”œ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

RCB to contribute towards fighting Covid

Virat Kohli in the video had said that the RCB team 2021 had focused discussions on how to extend their help to the frontline workers. He informed that the team has identified key areas where help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and they will be making a financial contribution towards the same. The signed jerseys from the match will also be auctioned to raise money, which will eventually go towards fighting the country's oxygen shortage. Fan previously have seen players from the IPL 2021 like Pat Cummins donate to the PM Cares Fund along with IPL commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra’s donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

KKR vs RCB live streaming

The KKR vs RCB live streaming will unfortunately not take place as Monday's match was postponed. 2 KKR players, namely Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19. More updates are awaited.

