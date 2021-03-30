RCB Team 2021: Glenn Maxwell Has Special Message For Fans Ahead Of IPL Season

Australia's dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has established himself as one of the top attractions of the Indian Premier League over the years with his stunning performances. The player has failed to make an impact in the league in his recent appearances, and many believe that the cricketer's hefty price-tag proves to be an added pressure for him. After an underwhelming season with Punjab Kings, Maxwell's IPL career got a new lease of life as he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021: Star all-rounder's special message for fans

The right-handed batsman has been a vital cog for the Australian team, and his dynamics in white ball-cricket have made him a force to reckon with in the limited-overs format. While the player's fans were disappointed with his dismal performances in the Indian Premier League last year, the 32-year-old has a chance to redeem as he looks to play alongside Virat Kohli and co. for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The star cricketer will look to make amends after a disappointing season and will be keen to contribute with both bat and ball as RCB aim to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

The swashbuckling batter has landed in India ahead of the much-anticipated season and took to his Twitter account to share a message for the fans. Maxwell acknowledged that he has landed in India and also mentioned that it felt nice on returning to the country once again. It is worth mentioning that the player will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine at the team hotel in Chennai before joining the training camp.

Glenn Maxwell net worth details

According to reports from CA Knowledge, the Glenn Maxwell net worth is estimated to be around a whopping â‚¹87 crore. Much of his earnings come from his earnings as a professional cricketer for the Australian cricket team, with additional income sourced from his contracts in various T20 leagues across the globe. The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 contract makes him one of the top earning players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise.

RCB team 2021

RCB team 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel

Disclaimer: The above Glenn Maxwell net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: AP