RCB Team 2021 Star Devdutt Padikkal To Endorse India's Largest Healthy Food Brand

After winning everyone's hearts with his fantastic batting performance during IPL 2020 in UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal is once again set to open for the Virat Kohli-led side in the IPL 2021. The cricketer has already begun his preparation for the IPL 2021 with a fine batting performance during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.

Speaking about the performance of Devdutt Padikkal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the left-hander was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 737 runs. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, the cricketer was roped in by India's largest healthy food brand to promote its products.

Devdutt Padikkal signed by Eatfit

According to a press release by Eatfit, Devdutt Padikkal has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the company for a period of four years. The partnership between Eatfit and Padikkal will be managed by the latter's management agency, Flipside Sport. Speaking about the collaboration, the 20-year-old said that he admires the company's passion and commitment to transforming the healthy food landscape in India. He added that Eatfit's constant efforts to make healthy food cool and delicious at the same time is something that connects with him and he is proud to be associated with one of India’s most trusted and dependable food platforms and cannot wait to be a part of their future campaigns.

Devdutt Padikkal net worth

The exact Devdutt Padikkal net worth cannot be determined currently. However, speaking about Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 salary, the cricketer will be part of the RCB team 2021 after he was retained by the franchise. The youngster was signed for â‚¹20 lakhs during the IPL 2020 auction which proved to be a great signing.

RCB team 2021

Speaking about RCB team 2021 the franchise did retain most of its players ahead of the new season and also signed some good players during the IPL 2021 auction. RCB entered IPL 2021 auction with a purse of â‚¹35.40 crore with 14 slots to be filled. The men in red and black not only spent big money on the overseas players they wanted, but they also ensured that they invested in young Indian talent.

The team first signed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for â‚¹14.25 crore following which they signed New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for â‚¹15 crore. RCB also acquired the services of Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian for â‚¹4.8 crore. Other RCB players bought at the auction include Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat.

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Kyle Jamieson (â‚¹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (â‚¹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (â‚¹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (â‚¹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (â‚¹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (â‚¹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (â‚¹20 lakh), KS Bharat (â‚¹20 lakh)

