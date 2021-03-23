RCB Team 2021 Star Kyle Jamieson SHOCKED After Umpire Denies Him Wicket: WATCH

The on-field umpire's 'soft signal' law has been under immense scrutiny in recent times. A massive controversy sparked in the recently-concluded fourth India vs England T20I when Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav's catch taken by Dawid Malan was deemed valid due to inconclusive evidence as the third umpire ruled the batsman out because the soft signal was out. The scourge seems to have now spread to the New Zealand vs Bangladesh series as well.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kyle Jamieson's catch ups soft signal debate

A similar incident occurred on Tuesday during the second New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI in Christchurch. However, this time around it was bowler Kyle Jamieson who was on the receiving end as he was denied Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal's wicket after claiming a sensational diving catch.

It all happened on the penultimate ball of the 15th over bowled by Kyle Jamieson when Tamim Iqbal drove a full ball straight back to the bowler but failed to keep it down. The Kiwi speedster dived in front and caught the ball cleanly. The on-field gave the soft signal as out but the decision was referred to the third umpire to have a better look.

After taking a look at the catch from different angles, third umpire Wayne Knights felt that Jamieson wasn't fully in control of the catch as the ball touched the pitch after the lanky bowler fell on the ground. As a result, 'Not Out' was displayed on the big screen which left Jamieson and his teammates visibly upset.

Controversy in New Zealand with this effort from Kyle Jamieson called 'no catch' #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/XgMeWabC0x — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 23, 2021

As per the laws of cricket, "The striker is out caught if a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no-ball, touches his/her bat without having previously been in contact with any fielder, and is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch, as described in 33.2 and 33.3, before it touches the ground." The rule 33.3 further states: "The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

Twitterati was also left divided over the Kyle Jamieson catch decision. While some claimed the Kyle Jamieson catch as legal, there was also a certain section of fans who claimed that the correct decision was made by the third umpire. Meanwhile, Jamieson was the most economical of all the New Zealand bowlers as he gave away just 36 runs in his 10 overs and managed to pick up one wicket.

New Zealand have been set a target of 272. At the time of publishing this article, the Kiwi's scoreboard read 65/3 in the 15th over with opener Martin Guptill back in the hut. The Blackcaps are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 8 wickets.

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021

Speaking about the Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 stint, the lanky pacer was signed by the Bangalore franchise for â‚¹15 crore which also made him the fourth most expensive IPL player of all-time. The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an intense bidding war as they were keen to sign the talented speedster for the upcoming edition. Speaking about Jamieson's career, the Kiwi pacer has played only six Test matches and claimed 36 wickets in the longer format.

The RCB team 2021's latest recruit was also adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ award against the West Indies for his 11-wicket collection last year in December. The 26-year-old has four wickets in the shortest format of the game and and as many in ODIs. This season will be his maiden outing in the Indian Premier League and he is expected to play a major role in his first season itself with the RCB team 2021.

