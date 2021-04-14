RCB Team 2021 Star Washington Sundar's THIS Conversation With Saina Nehwal Wins Over Fans

The unlikely pairing of India's badminton star Saina Nehwal and cricket up and comer Washington Sundar seems to have caught the fancy of the country's sports lovers on social media. What with cricket's dominance in India, it is rare to see players from two different fields casually brush shoulders, leading fans to wonder what the reason behind all this random banter actually was.

@NSaina Like you know, focus & concentration is key in Cricket, which is where Music keeps me going! Currently listening on loop: Better Now by Post Malone & Oruvan Oruvan Mudalali of Thalaivar!! ðŸ˜‡ https://t.co/VBjzUGkFAx — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 14, 2021

Washington Sundar-Saina Nehwal banter rocks social media

It all began with Saina Nehwal's oddly timed Tweet praising Sundar, saying: “People don’t know this, but along with badminton, I’m a huge fan of cricket too. Especially when India is playing. I saw the brilliant performances by@sundarwashi5 in the recent series, and it was so much fun to watch him,” on April 14 — four days after Sundar's first IPL 2021 match. Thanking the badminton legend, the RCB team 2021 allrounder replied: “Thank you @NSaina for the kind words. It’s good to hear such inspiring words from you!”

Taking the conversation further, Nehwal wrote back saying: "@sundarwashi5 You're welcome! What's keeping you HIGH to hit the ground running. Let me see your playlist!", to which Sundar replied with a list of songs that are on his playlist at the moment. However, it turns out that the surprising Twitter banter between Nehwal and Sundar, was in fact, not as random as it seemed, but rather a part of a promotional campaign for the popular audio equipment brand, Soundcore India.

Meanwhile, after his dazzling knocks against Australia and England, the Washington Sundar IPL 2021 campaign has gotten off to a bit of an average start with Sundar ending Match 1 of the series with figures of 1-7 & 10 (16). The RCB team 2021 allrounder picked up the crucial wicket of the in-form MI batsman Chris Lynn but failed to adapt to his new role as the opener for Bangalore as he fell for just 10 runs.

IPL 2012: SRH vs RCB live streaming details

As the Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL 2021, here are the live streaming details for the encounter. The SRH vs RCB match will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The game will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla.

Fans can also enjoy the SRH vs RCB live streaming live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Meanwhile, the SRH vs RCB live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media pages of the IPL and the teams involved. This match will begin at 7:30 PM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Image Credits: Washington Sundar & Saina Nehwal Twitter