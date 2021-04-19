RCB Team 2021 Truly Live Up To 'Play Bold' Tagline Courtesy THIS AB De Villiers Decision

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are having one of the best opening seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs, thereby achieving their 3rd consecutive victory and claiming a top spot at the IPL points table 2021. The RCB management paid a whopping INR 14.25 crore rupees in the auction for Glenn Maxwell and he seems to be well worth the money considering his last two performances

RCB vs KKR scorecard proceedings

Batting first, the RCB vs KKR scorecard saw the Royal Challengers lose 2 crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the second over of the game. Everyone was expecting KKR to continue with the momentum and restrict the RCB to a manageable score. However, Glenn Maxwell, batting at number 4, gave the game a 180-degree shift, scoring 78 runs from 49 balls.

This shifted the momentum of the game towards the Royal Challengers and RCB finished with a strong total of 204 runs with AB de Villiers scoring 76 runs from 34 balls. AB de Villiers can be commended for coming in to bat at number 5 and adjusting to the pace of the game so quickly, which allowed the RCB to put an insurmountable score. Also, the RCB team 2021 in this match included only 3 overseas players, replacing Dan Christian with Rajat Patidar in an attempt to strengthen the top order.

ABD's new batting position proves fruitful

This combination was necessary to work for the RCB team 2021 since they spend their maximum purse amount on Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson spending a staggering Rs. 14.25 crores and Rs. 15 crores respectively. Both were purchased keeping a particular role in mind, to strengthen the middle order and the bowling department. Due to these changes, the AB de Villiers IPL 2021 batting position was shifted to number 5, which was lower than usual.

When words don't do justice, all we can do is stand up, applaud and bow down at his genius ðŸ‘ðŸ™Œ#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Lrg6j8T4bD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 19, 2021

This change could have proved fatal. But the combination worked out beyond measure, and Kolkata Knight Riders failed to make a mark on the RCB vs KKR scoreboard with a total of 166. The RCB bowlers defended their total with an exceptionally good bowling performance with the last 2 overs conceding only 5 runs with the wicket of Andre Russell. After the match, in an interview, AB de Villiers said that he is ready to bat wherever his team asks him to, making him the ultimate team player and the reason perhaps why Kohli could trust the Indian contingent as his disposal to choose just 3 overseas players, a move which other teams would take note of, and perhaps look to emulate rather than be worried about.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The RCB IPL 2021 schedule will see them go up against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, 22 April and the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 25 April. Fans would be eager to see if RCB consider the same combination of 3 overseas players for their upcoming matches. Questions about whether the AB de Villiers IPL 2021 batting position for RCB will remain at No.5 or low, remains to be seen.

Image Source: IPL Twitter