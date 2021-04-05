RCB Team Coach Names Bowler Who Will Be The Leading Wicket-taker In IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the franchise's ace spinner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last few years. The leg-spinner has received a lot of plaudits for his brilliant bowling performances at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (RCB's home venue), a ground that is known to be a batsman's paradise. Chahal, who has been leading RCB's bowling attack for quite some time, had an excellent IPL 2020.

RCB head coach backs Yuzvendra Chahal despite recent struggles

The Chahal stats in IPL 2020 were pretty impressive as he was the only spinner in the list of top-five leading wicket-takers in the competition with 21 scalps in 15 games. However, RCB would be worried about Chahal's bowling, if his recent form is anything to go by. The leggie didn't get much game time during India's tour of Australia. Subsequently, he was dropped from India's playing XI for the final two T20Is against England, as well as, the three-match ODI series. The Chahal stats in the first T20Is read 44/1, 34/1 and 41/1 which led to his exclusion.

Meanwhile, RCB team head coach Simon Katich has defended Chahal's form saying that his ouster from India's playing XI could be a blessing in disguise for the leg-spinner, who will be relatively fresh for the new IPL season. While speaking to Royal Challengers Bangalore website, said that the thing about senior players is that they have got a fight for the contest. According to the Australian, the RCB team management knows Chahal will be up for the challenge.

He further said that the spinner is always buzzing and he is a very skilful and smart bowler. Katich stated that RCB asked Chahal to be their leading wicket-taker and they got that role for him by balancing the team the way they needed it to. He opined that they took a bit of heat off him having to bowl in the powerplay and added that the leggie didn't let them down as he picked up 21 wickets and won them a number of games with the ball at critical times.

Katich reiterated that they expect highly from Chahal. The former Australian cricketer said that there is support around Chahal with their bowling line-up which will allow him to play that attacking role.

Devdutt Padikkal health

In a major setback for Virat Kohli-led side, its opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19. This is a big setback for Bangalore before the start of the IPL 2021. RCB are scheduled to play their first match on April 9 against five-time IPL champions Mumbai. The Bangalore franchise on its Twitter handle provided the Devdutt Padikkal health update and confirmed the report of Devdutt Padikkal testing positive for COVID-19 on April 5.

Official Statement: Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative, as per IPL protocol. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2021

RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. He is feeling well and we can’t wait to have him join the squad for #IPL2021 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2021

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

According to the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament on April 9. RCB are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM