RCB Team Have Their First Practice Session With Punjabi Music In The Background: Watch

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season scheduled to begin on April 9, all teams have been training hard for the new season. The RCB team is training in Chennai before they kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians on the opening day. But this time with Punjabi music added in the background.

RCB team train with Punjabi music in the background

Tired from the seven-day quarantine in Chennai, the RCB team, led by captain Virat Kohli, chose to add some interesting Punjabi music to their first practice session. The coaches had a centre wicket match scenario practice planned for the team on Day 1. The entire tweet from RCB's official Twitter handle can be seen below.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI has decided to have only six cities hosting IPL 2021. Fifty-six league matches are scheduled across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. Every team will play at four out of six venues during the league stages with each game of IPL 2021 set to be played at a neutral venue.

According to RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the RCB team will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against reigning champions Mumbai Indians on April 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Virat Kohli led squad will play their first three games in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the last five in Kolkata. The entire IPL 2021 schedule is given below.

RCB players: Virat Kohli RCB captain

Having been runners up of IPL on three previous occasions, the RCB team led by Virat Kohli will hope to go one better this time. The RCB team lost twice to the Hyderabad franchise (Deccan Chargers in 2009 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016) and once to the Chennai Super Kings in 2011. The addition of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Christian to the squad certainly looks like a promising start in their pursuit of having a good IPL 2021 season. The full list of RCB players is given below.

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel.

RCB players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.