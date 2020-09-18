RCB Team's IPL Anthem Garners 235,000 YouTube Views Within 1 Hour Of Its Release: Watch

With the IPL 2020 set to roll-out from September 19 in the UAE, the franchises are ensuring to put out content for the fans to get them charged-up before the commencement of the Indian T20 carnival. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side is know to come up innovative initiatives for fan-engagement, season after season for their massive loyal fan-base. Similarly, for the IPL 2020, the Bangalore-based franchise has launched its new RCB anthem featuring RCB players.

The franchise shared the RCB anthem on their social media pages along with their YouTube channel. The RCB anthem got a roaring response from the fans as it garnered over 235,000 views on YouTube within an hour of its release. The side has dedicated the RCB anthem for its fans and several RCB players such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav and others as part of it.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB To Wear Jerseys As Tribute To COVID Warriors 'winning Battle Of Humanity'

While the majority of the fans hailed the Virat Kohli-led side for coming up with the new RCB anthem, a certain section of people on social media were not pleased as they felt Karnataka's local language Kannada was not used much in the song. The RCB team's latest anthem was in the English, Hindi and Kannada languages. The RCB team's anthem for the IPL 2020 is about to touch half-a-million hits on YouTube with almost 100,000 likes.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Applies The 'Master Lock' On RCB Team Director Mike Hesson

RCB team schedule:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the first challenge for the RCB team in their pursuit of winning their maiden IPL title as the two team open their IPL 2020 campaign on Monday. The IPL 2020 will be live telecasted from 7:30 pm IST as compared to the usual 8 pm time-slot. The afternoon matches for IPL 2020 will commence from 3:30 pm IST. Checkout the full schedule to RCB team for the competition.

ALSO READ | AB De Villiers Reminded Of His 'younger Self' By THIS RCB Teammate

RCB squad: RCB team for IPL 2020

After the announcement of RCB schedule and RCB time table, here is a look at the entire list of RCB players for IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Not To Have Cheerleaders, Glitzy Opening Ceremony Cancelled By The BCCI

Source: Royal Challengers Bangalore Instagram