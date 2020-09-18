RCB Team's IPL Anthem Garners 235,000 YouTube Views Within 1 Hour Of Its Release: Watch

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
With the IPL 2020 set to roll-out from September 19 in the UAE, the franchises are ensuring to put out content for the fans to get them charged-up before the commencement of the Indian T20 carnival. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side is know to come up innovative initiatives for fan-engagement, season after season for their massive loyal fan-base. Similarly, for the IPL 2020, the Bangalore-based franchise has launched its new RCB anthem featuring RCB players.
The franchise shared the RCB anthem on their social media pages along with their YouTube channel. The RCB anthem got a roaring response from the fans as it garnered over 235,000 views on YouTube within an hour of its release. The side has dedicated the RCB anthem for its fans and several RCB players such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav and others as part of it.
While the majority of the fans hailed the Virat Kohli-led side for coming up with the new RCB anthem, a certain section of people on social media were not pleased as they felt Karnataka's local language Kannada was not used much in the song. The RCB team's latest anthem was in the English, Hindi and Kannada languages. The RCB team's anthem for the IPL 2020 is about to touch half-a-million hits on YouTube with almost 100,000 likes.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the first challenge for the RCB team in their pursuit of winning their maiden IPL title as the two team open their IPL 2020 campaign on Monday. The IPL 2020 will be live telecasted from 7:30 pm IST as compared to the usual 8 pm time-slot. The afternoon matches for IPL 2020 will commence from 3:30 pm IST. Checkout the full schedule to RCB team for the competition.
