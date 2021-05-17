RCB Team Remembers Chris Gayle On Morning Of May 17 Out Of The Blue; Here Is Why

With the sudden suspension of the IPL 2021, the RCB team Twitter handle has reminded fans of just all the smashing sixes and massive partnerships that they could have been watching had things gone differently. The team posted a nostalgia-inducing throwback to one of the greatest games ever played by the Royal Challengers at the IPL - all the way back in the 2012 season of the tournament. While the star of the match, Chris Gayle, is no longer a part of the squad, his iconic performance at the match is remembered by RCB fans even now.

RCB team's nostalgic throwback including Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle

The match in question, i.e. Fixture 67 of the IPL 2012 between the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has remained a classic of the tournament even 9 years on. Having already defeated DD once in the group stages, RCB took on the team in their home ground. After being sent in to bat first, Bangalore's Chris Gayle took the lead for the side, scoring a tremendous 128* off just 62 balls. After the early wicket of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Gayle was joined by skipper Virat Kohli, who also notched up a massive 73* from 53 to take the side's score up to 215.

This was Gayle's second-highest score in the IPL - a 175 against the Pune Warriors was forthcoming in 2013 and still remains the highest individual score at the IPL. Meanwhile, Gayle's 13 sixes helped him add massively to his current record of 357 sixes in the tournament - another one of the Windies legend's records that still remains intact today. Despite some expensive bowling by RCB, the match ended with a 21-run victory for them. With 55 runs, Ross Taylor was the best batsman for the Daredevils.

Chris Gayle IPL career

Since being purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the inaugural edition of the IPL, in 2008, Chris Gayle has been a constant at the IPL. The Universe Boss's IPL career peaked in the early 2010s, from 2011-2013 when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having hit an astounding 44, 59 and 51 sixes respectively in those three years, and with 608, 733 and 708 added to his name in that period, Gayle scripted numerous worldwide and tournament records that still remain intact.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary

Despite his massive reputation, the Gayle IPL 2021 salary stands at a modest ₹2 crore - the same price at which the Punjab Kings purchased him in 2018.

IPL news

Since its suspension earlier this month, there has been no official communication on when the IPL 2021 might resume. With the calendar now full due to the upcoming T20 World Cup, the BCCI will have to scramble to finish the tournament either in the UAE or in India. This might result in many international players pulling out of the event when it is eventually held.

Image Credits: RCB Twitter