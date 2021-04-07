Last Updated:

RCB Team Struck With COVID-19 Again, To Miss Out On 2 Playing Options For Match Vs MI

IPL 2021: The RCB team has been struck once again by the ungodly coronavirus as one of their all-rounders has tested positive for COVID-19.

Written By
Jatin Malu
RCB team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been struck once again by the ungodly coronavirus as their newest recruit and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19. Daniel Sams had tested negative in the first test when he checked into the team hotel on April 3 in Chennai but tested positive in the second Test on April 7. The Daniel Sams COVID-19 news was confirmed by the franchise on Twitter.

READ | Bangalore team confirms COVID report of Devdutt Padikkal, in quarantine at his residence

Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19, becomes fourth IPL 2021 player to catch the ungodly virus

RCB team released a statement on Twitter and revealed the Daniel Sams COVID-19 news. RCB stated that Daniel Sams is currently asymptomatic and is quarantining at a designated medical facility. According to the statement, RCB's medical team is regularly monitoring Daniel Sams' health and is abiding by all the BCCI protocols. Here's a look at RCB's tweet.

READ | IPL 2021: RCB team provide critical update on Devdutt Padikkal, hint at opener's selection

The Daniel Sams COVID-19 news is another major blow to the RCB team. Their opener Devdutt Padikkal had recently tested positive for COVID-19. With just two days for IPL 2021 to get underway, RCB are likely to miss Daniel Sams and Devdutt Padikkal for their first match of the competition.

READ | MA Chidambaram Stadium: All about the venue of opening MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match

Notably, Daniel Sams is the fourth IPL 2021 player to test positive for coronavirus after Padikkal, Nitish Rana (KKR) and Axar Patel (DC). Moreover, a camera crew member, as well as, several ground-staff members at the Wankhede Stadium had recently tested positive for coronavirus, thus creating an alarming situation ahead of the tournament opener that is slated to be played at the iconic venue.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule: Virat Kohli and co. to take on Mumbai Indians in Chennai

As per the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli led side will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament on Friday, April 9. RCB are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel.

RCB players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND