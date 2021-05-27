Last Updated:

RCB Team's 'Mr. Nags' Tickles Funny Bones Again With Latest Social Media Post

RCB team anchor and mascot, Danish Sait took to Twitter and wished popular Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra in a punny way which left fans in splits.

Written By
Jatin Malu
RCB team

Danish Sait has been an anchor and mascot for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB team) for quite some time now. He is renowned for his antics, as well as fun interviews that are a regular feature on the RCB team's social media handles during the IPL. On Thursday, Danish Sait was at it once again as he displayed his hilarious side on Twitter.

Danish Sait's punny wish for Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra leaves fans in stitches

Sait took to Twitter and wished popular Hindi film casting director Mukesh Chhabra on his 41st birthday. However, like always, his punny birthday wish for the casting director left fans in splits. Referring to Mukesh Chhabra's job of giving acting roles to actors, Sait offered Kathi Rolls (Indian wraps) to Chhabra by posting a picture of it and wished him.

Danish Sait's journey from working in Bahrain and Dubai to coming back to Bengaluru and chasing and fulfilling his dream of becoming an actor is nothing short of dreamy. Today, he is one of the most sought-after TV presenters, an actor, YouTuber and a radio prankster. Sait, who goes by the name "Mr Nags" as RCB's presenter and host, was one of the most popular faces during the IPL 2021 on social media.

READ | Kyle Jamieson opens up on refusing to bowl at Virat Kohli with the Dukes ball in RCB nets

RCB team IPL 2021 campaign

RCB had a dream start to the IPL 2021 campaign as they won their first four games of the competition and were the only unbeaten side after four matches. Before the tournament was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, Virat Kohli's men were placed third in the points table with five wins and two losses from seven games.

READ | On This Day: Anil Kumble's RCB reached its maiden IPL final; registered THIS rare feat

Glenn Maxwell was the top scorer for RCB with 223 runs in seven games at an average of 37.17 and an impressive strike rate of 144.81. AB de Villiers is a close second with 207 runs in as many matches at an average of 51.75 and a blistering strike rate of 164.29. Notably, the Purple Cap lied with RCB bowler Harshal Patel who they recruited from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2021. In seven games, Harshal Patel picked up 17 wickets at a stunning average of 15.12. RCB will look to continue the good form after the IPL 2021 resumes and get their hands on the silverware for the first time.

READ | 'I was happy Virat Kohli sledged me': Suryakumar recalls his stare-battle with RCB skipper

SOURCE: DANISH SAIT INSTAGRAM

READ | RCB owners aid India's COVID-19 fight, pledge to donate INR 45 cr for medical facilities
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND