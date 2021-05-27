RCB Team's 'Mr. Nags' Tickles Funny Bones Again With Latest Social Media Post

Danish Sait has been an anchor and mascot for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB team) for quite some time now. He is renowned for his antics, as well as fun interviews that are a regular feature on the RCB team's social media handles during the IPL. On Thursday, Danish Sait was at it once again as he displayed his hilarious side on Twitter.

Danish Sait's punny wish for Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra leaves fans in stitches

Sait took to Twitter and wished popular Hindi film casting director Mukesh Chhabra on his 41st birthday. However, like always, his punny birthday wish for the casting director left fans in splits. Referring to Mukesh Chhabra's job of giving acting roles to actors, Sait offered Kathi Rolls (Indian wraps) to Chhabra by posting a picture of it and wished him.

Happy birthday @CastingChhabra People receive roles from you all the time, this one is for you. pic.twitter.com/aAKA0XQfFP — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 27, 2021

Danish Sait's journey from working in Bahrain and Dubai to coming back to Bengaluru and chasing and fulfilling his dream of becoming an actor is nothing short of dreamy. Today, he is one of the most sought-after TV presenters, an actor, YouTuber and a radio prankster. Sait, who goes by the name "Mr Nags" as RCB's presenter and host, was one of the most popular faces during the IPL 2021 on social media.

RCB team IPL 2021 campaign

RCB had a dream start to the IPL 2021 campaign as they won their first four games of the competition and were the only unbeaten side after four matches. Before the tournament was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, Virat Kohli's men were placed third in the points table with five wins and two losses from seven games.

Glenn Maxwell was the top scorer for RCB with 223 runs in seven games at an average of 37.17 and an impressive strike rate of 144.81. AB de Villiers is a close second with 207 runs in as many matches at an average of 51.75 and a blistering strike rate of 164.29. Notably, the Purple Cap lied with RCB bowler Harshal Patel who they recruited from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2021. In seven games, Harshal Patel picked up 17 wickets at a stunning average of 15.12. RCB will look to continue the good form after the IPL 2021 resumes and get their hands on the silverware for the first time.

