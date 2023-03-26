RCB Unbox Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RCB's Practice Session & Award Ceremony

RCB Unbox Event: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosting an RCB Unbox Event for their fans on March 26, 2022, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the first time in three years that the RCB fans will be able to see their favorite stars from their eyes in Bengaluru.

The event will feature RCB greats like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and many more. RCB fans can buy tickets from RCB's official website. The event will consist of various programs among which the biggest will be the Hall of Fame induction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will also hold a full-squad practice with all of the franchise players. Tulsi Kumar, Aditi Singh Sharma, Jason Derulo, and Sonu Nigam will also perform live at the event. Thermal and a Quarter, a rock band from Bengaluru, will also perform at the event.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore till now have not been able to win an Indian Premier League title but the team fans never get disappointed and support their team every year with the same loyalty.

RCB were able to qualify for the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but at last, they lost to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

With the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League returning to the home and away format, the M. Chinnaswamy will host seven IPL matches in the whole season and the fans will be able to see their team after three long years.

When and Where will the RCB Unbox event be held?

The RCB Unbox event will be held on March 26, 2023, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 04:00 PM IST onwards.

How to watch the RCB Unbox Event on television?

RCB fans will not be able to watch the RCB Unbox event on television and fans can buy tickets from the franchise's official website and watch the event from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How to stream the RCB Unbox Event online?

RCB fans can watch the RCB Unbox Event online and the event will be streamed on the RCB's YouTube channel from 04:00 PM onwards.