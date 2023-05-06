'Seeing Him Bashed Is Satisfying': Netizens Brutally Troll Harshal Patel After RCB Vs DC

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals roared their way to a brilliant victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The David Warner-led franchise kept them alive in the IPL playoff race as they won the match by seven runs. They have leapfrogged Sunrisers Hyderabad to ninth place in the IPL table. Harshal Patel who made his foray into the side as an impact player conceded a whopping 24 runs as the game tilted towards Delhi's favour.

Here's how Harshal's second over looked like

1st delivery: Patel missed a yorker and ended up bowling a low full toss, Phil Salt clubbed it over the cow corner for a SIX

2nd delivery: Harshal missed the yorker once again, but this time, Salt could score only a single off it

3rd delivery: Harshal Patel went for a wide yorker, outside off, Rossouw managed to get under it and smashed it straight down the ground for a SIX

4th delivery: Much to Patel's respite, this ball did not go for any runs

Harshal Patel then bowled a wide delivery

5th delivery: Another yorker went wrong for Harshal as Rossouw shuffled and smoked it towards long-on for SIX

6th delivery: The last one was a decent delivery, but it was Prabhudessai's dismal fielding that allowed the ball to go for a FOUR

Social media exploded with reactions following Harshal's spell which proved to be a major reason behind RCB's loss.

This spinner Harshal Patel needs to leave RCB and play in under 19 batch 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/l11ZMhTsAT — supremo. ` (@hyperkohli) May 6, 2023

Harshal Patel's spell:



Wicket off a Full Toss

6 off Full Toss

6 again off length ball

24 runs over at a crucial stage

Finishes with 2 overs 32 ❤️💜



Purple Patel for you ✅️ — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 6, 2023

Watching the fraud Harshal Patel getting bashed is so satisfying #RCBvsDC — Lee ᴹᴵ (@Leennister) May 6, 2023

Beautiful from Rossouw..it's always a pleasure to see Harshal Patel get twatted..muh death over exPeRt. — RoshitOut (@_ShaidarHaran_) May 6, 2023

Harshal patel doesn't need pitch to bowl, man bowls only full tosses. 🔥🔥 What a player 🔥 — Sunny Cricket (@CricketKiBaat18) May 6, 2023

#TATAIPL #DCvsRcb #HarshalPatel has rediscovered his own ways He was like this many years ago leaking away runs a plenty Later he devlpd new skills like d slower one & knuckle ball & returned 2 d side - now he has unlearnt them all@BoldBrigade @rcbfansofficial @RCBTweets #ksca — viswanath.author (@viswanathauthor) May 6, 2023

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Starting XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals impact subs: Abhishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Pravin Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore impact subs: Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Prabhudesai