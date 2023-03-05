RCB Vs DC Live Streaming: How To Watch The WPL 2023 Match On TV & Online?

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the match no. 2 of the Women’s Premier League 2023. The inaugural WPL season kicked off in stellar fashion with a grand opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Star India women’s batter Smriti Mandhana unveiled the first-ever WPL trophy alongside Lanning and the other captains on Saturday.

While the marquee women’s T20 league kicked off with a 143-run win for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Giants, fans are rooting to watch RCB and DC in action. Sunday will see the first doubleheader of the season as the RCB vs DC match will be followed by the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match. Meanwhile, the RCB squad for WPL 2023 features several superstars like Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Divine, and Richa Ghosh.

On the other hand, DC features star Indian players like Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, and overseas stars like Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. It is worth noting that the league stage of WPL 2023 features 20 group matches, followed by a playoff and the final. Here’s a look at how fans can watch the RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 match live on their TVs and online.

Where will the RCB vs DC, Women’s Premier League 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs DC match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Where will the RCB vs DC, Women’s Premier League 2023 match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2023 match on Sports 18.

How to watch the live streaming of the RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 match in India?

Fans can also live streaming of the RCB vs DC match on the Jio Cinema app and website.

RCB vs DC, Women's Premier League 2023: Full squads

RCB squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

DC squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal