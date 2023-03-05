RCB Vs DC: Who Is Tara Norris? USA Cricketer Dismantles RCB Line-up In Maiden WPL Game

People might not have heard the name Tara Norris but the USA international has proved she is here to stay. In her maiden Women's Premier League game, Delhi Capitals' Norris rattled the Royal Challengers lineup with her controlled line and length. She was the only player from an Associate member nation to be picked by a WPL franchise in the auction.

Delhi seemingly took a big bet by providing an opportunity to the 24-year-old who grabbed it with both hands. She looked pretty comfortable from the start as she initiated the proceedings by removing the stumps of the dangerous Elysse Perry. Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Kanika Ahuja and Heather Knight were her other victims as she has now emerged as a pivotal part of the Delhi squad in no time.

Who is Tara Norris?

According to the WPL rules, only four overseas players are allowed in the playing eleven. However, the situation could be altered if any team wants to field an extra foreigner in their team.

The rule states, “A team will be allowed to have a maximum of five overseas players, four of whom may come from Full Member nations and the fifth from an Associate Member nation.”

Her inclusion helped Delhi's as the left-arm pacer took a five-wicket haul in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Given the weightage of her current performance, she is expected to be selected for Delhi's next game against UP Warriorz. She ended with a bowling figure of 5/29 in four overs.