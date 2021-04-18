RCB Vs KKR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All IPL 2021 Match 10 Details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 10th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 18. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. The RCB vs KKR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders preview

After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of the season, the Royal Challengers became the first team to have secured two victories in the ongoing Indian Premier League so far. The Virat Kohli-led side have had a stunning start to their campaign this year, and they will be high on confidence after beating the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first two fixtures. They will be keen to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first afternoon fixture of the season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders trumped the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the season. However, their middle-order failed to deliver in their subsequent fixture and they had to face an embarrassing 10-run loss against the Mumbai Indians. Eoin Morgan and co. will be keen to get back to their winning ways and a victory against the in-form RCB side will do wonders for their confidence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai weather forecast

As predicted by AccuWeather, the weather conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket. While a partial cloud cover is expected during the day, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the venue, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface.

Average first innings score: 160 (86 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 34, Lost – 50

RCB vs KKR Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Daniel Sams, who missed out the first two games of the season after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, has joined the squad ahead of their upcoming match after testing negative for the virus. The Australian cricketer will be available for selection for RCB's clash against KKR on Sunday.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj.

KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR best team: RCB vs KKR player record

RCB captain Virat Kohli has amassed 725 runs against KKR in the Indian Premier League matches so far. The player is the leading run-scorer in the RCB vs KKR matches. When it comes to the current Kolkata line-up, it is Andre Russell who has scored the most number of runs for his franchise. The swashbuckling batter has 308 runs to his name against RCB. When it comes to bowling performances, Sunil Narine has 16 wickets to his name against RCB, whereas leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 14 wickets against KKR.

When it comes to the current form, KKR opening batsman Nitish Rana has been the most prolific run-scorer for the team so far in IPL 2021. The left-hander has crossed the 50-run mark in both matches and has provided his franchise with a positive start with the bat. Rana has scored 137 runs from 2 matches in IPL 2021 and he is will the batsman to watch out for on Sunday.

RCB vs KKR best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – V Kohli, N Rana, G Maxwell

Vice-Captain – A Villiers, S Gill, D Padikkal

Virat Kohli and Nitish Rana will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 team

Keeper – A Villiers

Batsmen – N Rana (VC), V Kohli (C), R Tripathi, S Gill, D Padikkal

All-Rounders – G Maxwell, S Hasan

Bowlers – H Patel, K Jamieson, V Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to trump the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The RCB vs KKR match prediction and RCB vs KKR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RCB vs KKR Dream11 team and RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Royal Challengers Bangalore / Kolkata Knight Riders / Instagram