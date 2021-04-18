IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB Match Highlights: RCB's Dream Run Continues, Defeat KKR By 38 Runs

Quick links:
In the IPL history:
Yesterday:
SRH for the first time in history lost their first 3 games of the season.
Today:
RCB for the first time in history won their first 3 games of the season.
3 consecutive wins for RCB. Table Toppers again.
This is the first time RCB won the first 3 matches of IPL in the 13 years of league history.
Good to see Maxwell finally play to his potential in this IPL.
Meanwhile Maxwell to his previous team owners.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/StBnPIZrMg
Good to see Yuzvendra Chahal amongst wickets. He is not only important for RCB but for the Indian team too.
That's that from Match No.10. RCB win by 38 runs to register their third win of the season so far. This is the first time in IPL that the RCB have won their first 3 games.
KKR 166/8 (20)
And Harshal cleans up Andre Russell!
And that's...
KKR 163/8 (19.3)
6 and Out. Jamieson gets rid of Pat Cummins!
Jamieson gets rid of Pat Cummins!
4⃣4⃣ off 2️⃣ 🤞#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DareToDream #RCBvKKR
KKR 161/7 (18.4)
INCH PERFECT!
Kyle Jamieson cleans up Shakib with a Yorker!
Andre Russell has starting wreaking havoc at the Chepauk as he amassed 20 runs in Chahal's over. KKR 146/5 (17)
20 runs off the last over...
59 needed off the last 3 👀#RCBvKKR
dre russ chased 53 off 18 with 5 balls remaining ig. 80 off 30 is cake walk w shakib set at the other end
T20's aren't that hard, the more balls your best players play the more chances you have of winning. If Shakib plays 25+ balls chasing 200 you will win 1 out 100
Excited to see Shakib Al Hasan in KKR jersey after a long gap. Shakib will get lots of help at Chennai & his batting in the middle will give extra support to KKR. Shakib will be the player to watch out for today's match.
5 overs to go with Russell and Shakib in the middle. 84 runs required to win.
84 runs required to win.#RCBvKKR
KKR 121/5 (15)
Harshal Patel dismissed Eoin Morgan after his lucky escape when his miss-hit fall between Siraj and Chahal.
Match 10. 13.4: WICKET! E Morgan (29) is out, c Virat Kohli b Harshal Patel, 114/5
KKR 115/5 (14)
Match 10. 12.4: G Maxwell to E Morgan, 6 runs, 111/4
KKR 114/4 (13.3)
Match 10. 10.3: G Maxwell to E Morgan, 6 runs, 91/4
KKR 98/4 (12)
KKR - 83/4 at the halfway point. A long partnership is the need of the hour!
A long partnership is the need of the hour!#RCBvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
KKR 93/4 (11)
Match 10. 8.3: WICKET! D Karthik (2) is out, lbw Yuzvendra Chahal, 74/4
KKR 74/4 (8.3)
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik are in the middle and looking to stitch a partnership to remain in chance. KKR 74/3 (8.2)
Another wicket goes. Nitish Rana falls to Chahal.
That smile of relief from Yuzi says it all! He's off the mark in IPL2021, and it's the wicket of the dangerous-looking Nitish Rana
He's off the mark in #IPL2021, and it's the wicket of the dangerous-looking Nitish Rana 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #DareToDream #RCBvKKR
Tripathi is easily one of the most selfless top order batsman in India. Very rare to see an Indian player of such intent in PP.
Rahul Tripathi Was Looking In Full Form But Unfortunately Got Out On 25(20). Sundar Took The Wicket.
Sundar Took The Wicket.#IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #KKRvsRCB
I genuinely hope Tripathi goes to a team that can provide him 14 games at opening the innings in Mega Auctions
Washington Sundar provided a crucial breakthrough as he dismissed dangerous-looking Rahul Tripathi on 20. KKR 57/2 (6)
Nothing a couple of wickets can't fix.
Hitting the ground running
KKR 45/1 (5)
Excellent from Gill, 21 from 9, given that much needed start for KKR, 20 runs through boundaries.
Thank God. A Shubman Gill innings with intent after so many days! This 21 off 9 is more valuable than many 40 off 33 innings!
This 21 off 9 is more valuable than many 40 off 33 innings!
Best Inning by Gill in a long long time.— Andy. (@WeBleedBlue007) April 18, 2021
Well Played. Play like this always, the middle order is strong enough, atleast on paper.
Surely South Africa, you have to find a way to play AB de Villiers in the T20 World Cup. Surely.
KKR 35/1 (3.5)
He may have perished, but not before bringing up a huge milestone with some fantastic strokeplay. @RealShubmanGill
KKR 33/1 (3.1)
Jamieson fellow gave 4, 6, 6 to gill and picked his wicket that too brilliant catch from Dan.
#RCBvKKR— 🔥 A.k 💦 (@AkVersion2) April 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell - 14cr
Kyle jamieson - 15cr
Where are those who were saying these are bad buys ?
King Jamieson
Shubman Gill departs
KKR 27/1 (2)
Shubman and Nitish are out in the middle and the mission is clear! Let's do this, lads
Let's do this, lads 💪#RCBvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
KKR 17/0 (1.3)
This is best balanced RCB for many many years .... Could this be the year !!!! Only if they beat Mumbai Indians in the knockouts !!!! #DoubtIt
I am afraid KKR revealed their hand with their bowling options rather early. It has allowed RCB to set themselves up really well.
Ab De villiers best player of the world ever in cricket history .... Note : I'm cskian
Note : I'm cskian #ABdeVilliers #rcbvskkr pic.twitter.com/0z12fdWVvd
Had AB de Villiers been an opener, he would be scoring 150s easily.
ABdeVilliers you beauty!! What a knock once again!! Mr360
What a knock once again!!#Mr360 👽 pic.twitter.com/FnEDaefC2g
Can someone please talk to AB about playing in the World Cup? #Genius #ABdeVilliers