IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB Match Highlights: RCB's Dream Run Continues, Defeat KKR By 38 Runs

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Score Online: RCB eye third straight win against misfiring KKR at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs to score 56 runs to register 6,000 IPL runs

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: Twitter@RCBTweets/Insta KKRiders)

19:20 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Netizens hail RCB's victory

 

19:20 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig at Maxwell

 

19:20 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Irfan Pathan happy to see Chahal taking wickets

 

19:14 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: RCB's dream run continues as KKR defeated by 38 runs

KKR 166/8 (20)

 

19:11 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Harshal Patel dismisses Andre Russell in final over

KKR 163/8 (19.3)

19:06 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Jamieson makes a brilliant comeback, dismisses Cummins

KKR 161/7 (18.4)

19:02 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Jamieson gets his 2nd wicket, Shakib departs

 

18:57 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Russell wreaking havoc, KKR back in the chase

Andre Russell has starting wreaking havoc at the Chepauk as he amassed 20 runs in Chahal's over. KKR 146/5 (17)

 

 

18:52 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Netizens excited to see Shakib as KKR goes to death overs

 

18:45 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Shakib looking promising in middle, scoops Jamieson to 4

KKR 121/5 (15)

 

18:38 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Harshal Patel gets Morgan after his lucky escape

Harshal Patel dismissed Eoin Morgan after his lucky escape when his miss-hit fall between Siraj and Chahal. 

KKR 115/5 (14)

 

18:38 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Shakib-Maxwell shift gears, begin the counter-attack

KKR 114/4 (13.3)

 

18:30 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Kohli brings Maxwell to bowl first time in IPL 2021

KKR 98/4 (12)

  

18:25 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Shakib-Morgan look to consolidate Kolkata innings

KKR 93/4 (11)

18:18 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Chahal shocks KKR, dismisses Dinesh Karthik at 2

KKR 74/4 (8.3)

 

18:14 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Morgan-Karthik in middle, look to stitch partnership

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik are in the middle and looking to stitch a partnership to remain in chance. KKR 74/3 (8.2)

18:09 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Chahal gets his 1st wicket of IPL 2021, dismisses Rana

 

18:09 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Netizens hail Rahul Tripathi for his cameo

 

18:03 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Washington Sundar ends Rahul Tripathi's cameo

Washington Sundar provided a crucial breakthrough as he dismissed dangerous-looking Rahul Tripathi on 20. KKR 57/2 (6)

  

 

17:55 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Tripathi taking on RCB bowlers, chase on by KKR

KKR 45/1 (5)

  

17:51 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Netizens praise Shubman Gill for his explosive start

 

17:49 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Harsha Bhogle suggests South Africa should bring back de Villiers

KKR 35/1 (3.5)

  

17:46 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Shubman Gill crosses 1000 run mark in IPL

KKR 33/1 (3.1)

  

17:44 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Netizens laud Jamieson for brilliant comeback to depart Gill

 

17:40 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Shubman Gill departs after back-to-back sixes

KKR 27/1 (2)

  

17:36 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Shubman Gill off to a confident start

KKR 17/0 (1.3)

  

17:23 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Vaughan lauds RCB says 'best balanced' after so many years

 

17:21 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Harsha Bhogle worried for KKR

 

17:20 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: Netizens laud AB de Villiers for his explosive knock of 76

 

17:20 IST, April 18th 2021
KKR vs RCB Live Score Online: English commentator Isha Guha asks ABD to play T20 world-cup

 

