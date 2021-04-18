RCB Vs KKR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 10 Full Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will collide in Match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday, April 18 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The RCB vs KKR live stream will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at RCB vs KKR live telecast details, RCB vs KKR pitch report and weather forecast, RCB vs KKR live scores info and RCB vs KKR head to head record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match preview

The two teams will battle it out in the first afternoon game of the season of the Indian Premier League. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have showcased spectacular form in their first two fixtures of the tournament. RCB are also the first team in IPL 2021 to have won two matches.

Their line-up looks to be a balanced one and both their bowling as well as batting department has shown sparks of brilliance already in the tournament. RCB will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the upcoming fixture.

The Kolkata Knight Riders claimed a comprehensive victory in their opening match of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat for the side in the crucial encounter and KKR ultimately pocketed the contest by 10 runs. However, they lost the following fixture against the Mumbai Indians in an embarrassing manner as their middle-order failed to fire while chasing a target of 153. The upcoming match promises to be a closely-fought battler as both teams look to secure vital points from the clash.

RCB vs KKR live telecast and live streaming Details

For the RCB vs KKR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, April 18. For RCB vs KKR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RCB vs KKR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RCB vs KKR pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batsmen have struggled to score runs at a frantic pace on the surface. The slowness of the wicket has played a major role in the recent matches at the venue as the chasing teams have found it difficult to bat in such conditions. The captain winning the toss in this upcoming fixture also could be keen to bat first because of the same.

Chennai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Chennai seems ideal for an interrupted game of T20 cricket on Sunday. While a partial cloud cover is expected during the day, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game.

RCB vs KKR head to head

According to the RCB vs KKR head to head record, the KKR team have fared marginally better when compared to their counterparts in their clashes so far. The two teams have locked horns in 26 matches in the Indian Premier League and KKR have trumped the RCB on 14 occasions. RCB, on the other hand, have 12 wins to their name.

