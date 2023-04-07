RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in match 9 of the tournament. KKR batting first registered a mammoth score of 204/7 courtesy innings from Shardul Thakur and Rahamanullah Gurbaz. The visitors fell short of the target and were bundled out for 123 wherein Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers and ended the innings with a four-wicket haul.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders had lost pretty of their big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell earlier on in the innings and were cruising at 89/5 at one stage. Then walked in Shardul Thakur and smashed 68 runs off just 29 balls which included nine fours and three sixes. Shardul and Rinku Singh added important runs for the sixth wicket and took their team to a score of 204/7.

'The way he batted was well above my expectations': Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has now heaped praise on Shardul Thakur and said that the way he batted was beyond his expectations. "The way Rahmanullah Gurbaz batted at the start and the way Shardul batted… For Shardul, I would like to say that I knew he could make a big impact as a batsman. But the way he batted was well above my expectations. What else does a captain need? If an all-rounder of yours can bat in such a manner in such a situation, what else do you need?", Rana said in a post-match press interaction", Nitish Rana said during the post-match press conference.

Nitish Rana also hailed Rinku Singh who played a knock of 46 runs off 33 balls and said his innings was as important as Shardul Thakur's innings. “Rinku’s innings were as important as Shardul’s innings. We all know his ability. He can hit sixes at will. I told him that you can hit sixes anytime, but if he can hold one end up till the 19th or 20th over, then do it. He did it", Rana said.

Nitish Rana also shared his views on Varun Chakravarthy's bowling who ended up the match with a four-wicket haul.

“I have a lot of confidence in them (Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine) when it comes to the middle overs. I don’t need to say anything about Sunny Narine, given the kind of performances he has come up with over the years. But yes, Varun’s comeback is very important for us. Last year, he did not have such a good season. The way he has bowled in the first two games, though, a captain cannot ask for much more", Rana said.