'He Was Supposed To Go In During The Middle Overs': Former Cricketers Slam KL Rahul's Plan

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on Monday suffered a humiliating loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a heated match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This was the team's ninth match in the Indian Premier League 2023, and their captain, KL Rahul, suffered an injury in the first innings of the game, dealing a huge blow to their campaign.

Rahul injured his right leg while chasing a ball and had to leave the game. Krunal Pandya captained the team in his absence during the first innings against RCB, and Rahul only came out to bat as the last man during the 127-run chase. However, this was too late to make a difference, and former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody criticized Rahul's batting position, suggesting that he should have come out much earlier if he wanted to bat at all.

Tom Moody while speaking to ESPNcricinfo said:

I can't really understand. If he was going to go in, he was supposed to go in during the middle of the game and see if he can hopefully hit you know three or four boundaries. Get a quick 12, 20, whatever it might be, and hopefully cause no further damage to his injury. But walking out when he did, I think it was more pride than anything else, you know, he felt as captain he’s got pride in his performance and his team," Moody further added.

Rahul's injury status has yet to be confirmed by the team, but it puts his IPL 2023 season and his World Test Championship Final against Australia in doubt. In English conditions, Rahul was expected to open the innings alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Imran Tahir slams KL Rahul

Meanwhile, former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir blamed the LSG coaches alongside their players for messing up the chase. Tahir analyzed the game and believed that the directive to play their shots came from the LSG management, which he considered a grave mistake. Tahir said LSG batters should have taken more responsibility after they knew Rahul was injured and that he wouldn't be able to come at the top of the order.

Everyone knew that KL Rahul was injured and that he wouldn't bat. So their batters should have taken the responsibility, and the coaches should have communicated with them and made a proper plan

Image: BCCI