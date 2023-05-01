Last Updated:

RCB Vs LSG: Meme Fest Breaks Out As RCB Rope In 38-year-old Kedar Jadhav For IPL 2023

RCB vs LSG: Internet break down as Royal Challengers Bangalore have named all-rounder Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for the injured David Willey in IPL 2023.

Anirban Sarkar
Kedhar Jadhav

Image: IPL/RCBTweets/Twitter


Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey in IPL 2023. The English international has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured toe and adductor strain, the franchise has confirmed. Jadhav is not expected to play aprt when RCB take on the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Monday.

IPL issued an official statement confirming the development. 

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets,

"Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore."

Kedar Jadhav's inclusion in RCB sparks a meme fest

Jadhav hasn't been involved in competitive games in recent past and it remains to be seen how the franchise plans to utilise him for the remainder of the season.

