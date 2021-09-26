RCB Vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI And More

The 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 edition will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai International Stadium. While Bangalore have managed to keep their position intact on the points table despite two back-to-back losses, Mumbai have slipped to the sixth spot on the standings after their humiliating defeat against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in IPL phase two. Mumbai was in the top four of the points table before the season resumed in the UAE last week.

Fantasy tips

The surface at the Dubai International Stadium is known for its assistance to batters. According to statistics, the average first innings score at the ground is 160 runs. The pitch is also expected to favour fast bowlers in the second innings of the game. Spinners will also have a part to play in the middle overs.

RCB vs MI H2H record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have played a total of 30 matches against each other since the inception of IPL in 2008. Mumbai Indians will have an advantage over RCB when they face the Virat Kohli-led side in Dubai tonight. While Mumbai Indians have won 19 matches against the Men in Red & Gold, RCB have emerged victorious in 11 games. When RCB and Mumbai met at the Dubai International Stadium last year, the Southern India-based side won both encounters.

RCB vs MI probable Playing XIs

RCB's Playing XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI's Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Suggested Dream11 team 1

Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne

Suggested Dream11 team 2

Keepers: Srikar Bharat, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Ab de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar

Image: iplt20.com