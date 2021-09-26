RCB Vs MI Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK And US?

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) are set to face Mumbai Indians(MI) in match no. 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. Both teams head into the Dubai International Stadium after suffering defeats in their previous matches. RCB were defeated by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on September 24 after they failed to defend a total of 156 runs. On the other hand, MI walk out on Sunday, having suffered a loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) on September 23.

Ahead of the RCB vs MI clash, RCB find themselves at the third position in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins in the total of nine matches they have played. Whereas, MI are placed at the sixth position in the points table with four wins in nine matches. Both the teams are yet to find their first win in the second-leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. Meanwhile, the last time these teams met with each other in the first match of the 2021 season, RCB won the match by two wickets as MI failed to defend the score of 159 runs. The current purple cap holder Harshal Patel was awarded the man of the match award, for his breathtaking effort to dismiss five MI batters by giving away only 27 runs. Coming to their clash on Sunday, MI will look to earn a few places in the IPL 2021 points table while RCB look for a win to make their contention for the IPL 2021 playoffs stronger.

How to watch live streaming of RCB vs MI match in India, UK and US?

IPL fans who want to watch the RCB vs MI match on Sunday in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match in the Disney+ Hotstar app and also on their website. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium. Apart from the English and Hindi commentary, the match will be also available in six other regional languages. Meanwhile, fans in the UK can watch the live telecast by tuning to Sky Sports. The fans in the US can enjoy the RCB vs MI match on Willow TV.

Image: @royalchallengersbangalore/ @mumbaiindians/ BCCI