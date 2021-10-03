RCB Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Punjab Kings(PBKS) are all set to face each other in match no. 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams head into this match with wins in their previous matches, as RCB emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on September 29, whereas PBKS won their match against Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets on October 1. Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS clash on Sunday, RCB find themselves at third position in the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins to their name in 11 matches till now. On the other hand, PBKS are placed fifth in the table with five wins in 12 matches.

RCB vs PBKS Head to head records

RCB and PBKS will face each other for the 28th time in the IPL, on Sunday. In the 27 matches that they have played, PBKS have an upper hand over RCB in terms of wins, as PBKS have won 15 games in total, whereas RCB have managed to win three matches less than the KL Rahul-led PBKS. Both teams played their first match against each other in the 2021 edition of IPL on April 30, with PBKS winning the match by 34 runs.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 predictions

RCB vs PBKS Fantasy XI- Lokesh Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB predicted XI- Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Kona Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS predicted XI- Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Moises Henriques, Nathan Ellis, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS top picks

Batters- Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul

All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers- Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS pitch report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a neutral wicket, where both bowlers and batters receive help from the pitch. Speedsters will have opportunities for wickets throughout the game, whereas the pitch may favour spinners in the middle overs. The last match played in the stadium was a low scoring match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Image: @punjabkingsipl/ @royalchallengersbangalore/ BCCI