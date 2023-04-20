RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli technique comes into question as he drops easy catch- WATCH

Virat Kohli made the headlines on Thursday as returned as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Virat took to captaincy as Faf du Plessis did not field in the RCB vs PBKS match due to injury and played as an impact player. It was definitely as a memorable day for Kohli as he led RCB to a 24-run win over PBKS.

However, there was one moment Virat Kohli would like to quickly forget in the IPL 2023 match. Virat was guilty of dropping a straightforward catch at a crucial stage in the match.

RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli drops easy catch

Jitesh was looking to take the game away from RCB as he was batting well but he skied a ball that went straight to Kohli. The RCB captain of the day could not capitalise on the mistake as he dropped the catch to give a reprieve to Jitesh.

Mohali And Catch Drop Is Never Ending Story For Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/DikY9cRlpZ — ᴘᴇᴀᴄᴇ ᴍᴀᴋᴇʀ | ᴅ ᴠᴏɪᴄᴇ ꜱᴛᴀɴ (@love_u_cinema) April 20, 2023

Virat's technique has also come into question as his eyes were not on the ball when he was trying to take the catch. Virat Kohli has been criticised in recent times for dropping far too many catches for a man of his reputation. The catch, however, did not prove costly as Jitesh was dismissed in the last over by Harshal Patel.

RCB vs PBKS: Du Plessis-Kohli combo shine again

Faf du Plessis plundered 84 off 56 balls despite a rib injury and shared a 137-run stand with opening partner Virat Kohli before Punjab Kings fought back to limit Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174 for four in the IPL here on Thursday.

At 91 for no loss in 10 overs, RCB were on course for 200 plus total but Punjab bowled well in the middle and death overs to restrict the opposition, who could only manage 83 runs off the last 60 balls.

Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar did not take wickets but conceded less than seven runs per over.

With regular skipper du Plessis turning up only as an 'Impact Player', Kohli came out for the toss as stand-in captain.

Du Plessis hammered five sixes and as many fours in his belligerent knock. Like he often does, the former South Africa skipper was not afraid to show his stumps to the spinners to free his arms for the big shots.

Kohli made 59 off 47 balls though the first half of his innings was more fluent.