IPL 2021, RCB Vs RR Highlight: Padikkal-Kohli Demolish Rajasthan, Take RCB On Top Of Table

Devdutt Padikkal & Virat Kohli lead RCB to their fourth consecutive win.
Devdutt Padikkal hits his maiden IPL century, leads RCB's chase.
CHAMPION INNINGS BY A CHAMPION YOUNGSTER! 🤩🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/DLMOEw5G6K— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
Stat alert! : Captain Kohli becomes the first batsman in IPL history to reach 6⃣K runs 🙌— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
Just a gentle flick for 4️⃣ more to get there 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream
As Devdutt Padikkal nears his century, Virat Kohli silently registers his 48th half-century. RCB need 41 off 45
Devdutt Padikkal-Virat Kohli register RCB's highest-opening partnership ever. RCB need 49 off 48
#SpiritofCricket 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2021
Jos Buttler 🤝 Devdutt Padikkal#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/5dDsXeJPiM
Netizens amazed by Devdutt Padikkal's clean striking.
Amazing Devdutt Padikkal 👑— ੴॐAshutosh ॐੴ (@kingashu_786) April 22, 2021
Take a Bow to Padikkal 👑💪
Devdutt Padikkal & Virat Kohli giving outstanding opening partnership. Padikkal playing as more mature inning. Definitely he will knock Indian Cricket team door 🤞💪#RCBvsRR #ViratKohli #devduttpadikkal pic.twitter.com/zPPAiaqDXB
Padikkal putting up some show. Almost the best knock of the tournament so far. If he gets a century, it will certainly be— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 22, 2021
What an Innings from Devdutt Padikkal !!!!! Such Sublime timing & batswing!!!! It won't be long before he is in Indian colors 🇮🇳.— RCB Adda (@PaiSmoke) April 22, 2021
Reminder: He's just 2️⃣0️⃣ years old!!! #RCBvRR #RRvsRCB #RCBvsRR #VIVOIPL #DevduttPadikkal pic.twitter.com/A6l79X4DxH
Almost 200 SR.— OFFICIAL VIKASH VERMA (@Vikashverma55) April 22, 2021
Well done Padikkal. #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/sc2PhpgvqZ
Padikkal :— Devdutt padikkal FC (@Padikkal_FC) April 22, 2021
Did you think my game is over ??#Playbold @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/SuYjaR7S34
This time Padikkal smokes Mustifizur for a six and Harsha Bhogle proclaims, "best of them all," on air. RCB are 105/0
Padikkal, please stop. 🙂— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021
Padikkal hits his fifth six of the game, this time targets Tewatia. Kohli plays second fiddle. RCB are 96/0
Whack, whack! 6⃣ And 6⃣— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
DDP's putting on an absolute show now!
That slog sweep brought back some good ol' memories @YUVSTRONG12
Paaji 🔥#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream
Padikkal hits Parag for a maximum to end his over. RCB are 81/0
Devdutt Padikkal returns to form, registers his 6th IPL fifty with a boundary off Riyan parag. RCB are 74/0
Yeh hum hain, yeh Dev hain aur yahan PADI ho rahi hain.#TweetLikeOppositionAdmin #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/ZIllwCCgSx— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
Much-needed break for Rajasthan as they desperately seek a breakthrough with RCB openers on a roll. Bangalore are 67/0
Padikkal ends powerplay with a maximum. RCB are 59/0 after 6 overs.
Padikkal ends Mustafizur's over with a six, races past the 30-run mark. RCB are 49/0
Morris welcomed by Padikkal with consecutive boundaries. RCB are 33/0
How about that for some touch!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
Effortlessly put away to the boundary by DDP off Morris' first ball!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream
Padikkal gets quick boundaries off Gopal, eyes a big score. RCB at 23/0
Devdutt Padikkal gets his first boundary, drives Sakariya for a four. RCB are 14/0
Virat Kohli takes on Gopal, smacks the first six
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings, Gopal gets the new ball
Shivam Dube and Tewatia power Rajasthan to 177. RCB need 178 to win their fourth consecutive game and go on top of the table.
After Morris, Harshal Patel accounts for Chetan Sakariya.
Harshal Patel continues to top wicket taking charts, dismisses Chris Morris cheaply. RR are 170/8
Siraj gets rid of Rahul Tewatia after his wreckage. RR are 170/7 with one over to go
Rahul Tewatia hits Mohammed Siraj for a maximum, much-needed six for RR
Morris sends Jamieson's last bowl out of the park, takes RR to 157/6. 2 overs to go.
RR are 145/6 with Morris and Tewatia in the middle
Kane Richardson gets his first IPL 2021 wicket, gets Shivam Dube's wicket for 46. Rajasthan are 133/6
Picking up wickets at crucial intervals. Just what the doctor ordered. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/K3JSCFGaNp— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
Kane Richardson gets his revenge and his 1⃣st wicket of the season!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021
Shivam Dube miscues the slower one to a diving Maxwell at long-on!🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream
Tewatia plays an audacious shot to smack Sundar for a boundary. RR are 128/5
