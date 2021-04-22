Last Updated:

IPL 2021, RCB Vs RR Highlight: Padikkal-Kohli Demolish Rajasthan, Take RCB On Top Of Table

Riding high on confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in their first game at the Wankhede Stadium with their eyes on extending the winning streak.

Jitesh Vachhatani
IPL 2021
22:56 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal-Kohli demolish Rajasthan

Devdutt Padikkal & Virat Kohli lead RCB to their fourth consecutive win. 

22:52 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal gets his maiden IPL century

Devdutt Padikkal hits his maiden IPL century, leads RCB's chase. 

 

22:52 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Kohli creates history

 

22:35 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Kohli brings up his 48th 50

As Devdutt Padikkal nears his century, Virat Kohli silently registers his 48th half-century. RCB need 41 off 45

22:32 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: RCB make a mockery off Rajasthan chase

Devdutt Padikkal-Virat Kohli register RCB's highest-opening partnership ever. RCB need 49 off 48

22:30 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Buttler holds up the spirit of the game

 

22:29 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Best knock of the tournament so far?

Netizens amazed by Devdutt Padikkal's clean striking. 

 

22:21 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal spares no one

This time Padikkal smokes Mustifizur for a six and Harsha Bhogle proclaims, "best of them all," on air. RCB are 105/0

22:18 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Rajasthan beg for mercy

 

22:16 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Straight down the ground for a maximum

Padikkal hits his fifth six of the game, this time targets Tewatia. Kohli plays second fiddle. RCB are 96/0

 

22:13 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal toying around with RR

Padikkal hits Parag for a maximum to end his over. RCB are 81/0

22:11 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal brings up his 50 in style

Devdutt Padikkal returns to form, registers his 6th IPL fifty with a boundary off Riyan parag. RCB are 74/0

 

22:08 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Strategic Timeout!

Much-needed break for Rajasthan as they desperately seek a breakthrough with RCB openers on a roll. Bangalore are 67/0

22:03 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Powerplay Ends!

Padikkal ends powerplay with a maximum. RCB are 59/0 after 6 overs. 

21:58 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal races past 30

Padikkal ends Mustafizur's over with a six, races past the 30-run mark. RCB are 49/0

21:51 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Padikkal in fine form

Morris welcomed by Padikkal with consecutive boundaries. RCB are 33/0

 

21:48 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal errs, Padikkal scores

Padikkal gets quick boundaries off Gopal, eyes a big score. RCB at 23/0

21:44 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Padikkal gets his first boundary

Devdutt Padikkal gets his first boundary, drives Sakariya for a four. RCB are 14/0

21:39 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Kohli vs Gopal

Virat Kohli takes on Gopal, smacks the first six

21:39 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Gopal gets the new ball

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings, Gopal gets the new ball

21:24 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Rajasthan end with 177 on the board

Shivam Dube and Tewatia power Rajasthan to 177. RCB need 178 to win their fourth consecutive game and go on top of the table. 

21:20 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: Patel on a hat-trick

After Morris, Harshal Patel accounts for Chetan Sakariya. 

21:20 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: 11th wicket for Patel

Harshal Patel continues to top wicket taking charts, dismisses Chris Morris cheaply. RR are 170/8

21:17 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Siraj has the last laugh

Siraj gets rid of Rahul Tewatia after his wreckage. RR are 170/7 with one over to go

21:14 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Tewatia slices one into the stands

Rahul Tewatia hits Mohammed Siraj for a maximum, much-needed six for RR

21:11 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Morris gets a maximum

Morris sends Jamieson's last bowl out of the park, takes RR to 157/6. 2 overs to go. 

21:05 IST, April 22nd 2021
RR vs RCB: 3 overs to go

RR are 145/6 with Morris and Tewatia in the middle

20:57 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Maxwell-Richardson pair up to bag a wicket

Kane Richardson gets his first IPL 2021 wicket, gets Shivam Dube's wicket for 46. Rajasthan are 133/6

 

20:53 IST, April 22nd 2021
RCB vs RR: Tewatia reverse slogs Sundar

Tewatia plays an audacious shot to smack Sundar for a boundary. RR are 128/5

20:50 IST, April 22nd 2021
