RCB Vs RR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 16 Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 16 of the IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai. The RCB vs RR live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane contest, here's a look at RCB vs RR live telecast details, RCB vs RR pitch report and weather forecast, RCB vs RR live scores info and RCB vs RR head to head record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals preview

RCB have had a dream start to the 14th edition of the IPL as they have won all three games they have played. After 15 matches, they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. Notably, this is the first time in RCB's history that they have won the first three games of an IPL season. Virat Kohli's men have ticked all the boxes and have put in splendid performances, results of which are evident on the IPL 2021 points table.

RCB are placed second in the IPL 2021 points table with six points to their name. Their squad looks pretty balanced this year and the resurgence of Glenn Maxwell has provided that extra boost to their already star-studded batting line-up. RCB will look to continue with the winning momentum and go to the top of the table by beating Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have played three games, having lost two and won one with their solitary win coming against Delhi Capitals. They are currently placed at the penultimate position on the IPL 2021 points table with two points to their name. One of their biggest concerns is the inconsistency of their batsmen which have cost them games.

The departures of Ben Stokes (injured) and Liam Livingstone (bio-bubble fatigue) are set to not help their cause either. Rajasthan will look to win this fixture as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players, which is why fans are in for an exciting clash.

RCB vs RR live telecast and live streaming details

For the RCB vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 22. For RCB vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RCB vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RCB vs RR pitch report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium has always assisted batsmen and fans are treated with high-scoring games more often than not. The tracks for the first two IPL 2021 matches that had been played at the venue were absolute belters with an average score of 204 per innings. However, in the next few games, runs haven't come easy. The batsmen have found it difficult to get going which came as a surprise considering Wankhede's history.

However, the Wankhede pitch was back to usual during Wednesday night's game between CSK and KKR with runs scored in abundance. There was also a lot of dew, which why the captain winning the toss tonight is likely to field first. Change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the RCB vs RR match will be pleasant and ideal for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 62-77%. There will be significant cloud cover during the entire match but the conditions will be all right for a fascinating RCB vs RR clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB vs RR head to head record

According to RCB vs RR h2h record, there is nothing that separates the two teams. RCB and RR have locked horns on 23 occasions and both have 10 wins each to their name. Three matches have ended in no result.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM