RCB Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) in match no. 52 of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 on October 7, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. RCB head into the match with back-to-back three wins in their last five matches of the season, whereas SRH has managed only one victory in their last five matches. RCB currently sits third in the IPL 2021 points table, with a total of eight wins in 12 matches. At the same time, SRH found themselves at the bottom of the standings, with only two wins in the season so far.

RCB won their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on October 3, by setting a target of 165 runs and then restricting PBKS at a score of 158 at the loss of six wickets. SRH meanwhile suffered a loss by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match on October 3. They set a target 0f 116 runs for KKR, which was achieved by KKR with two balls remaining in the match. The last time RCB and SRH faced each other in IPL 2021, during the first leg in India, RCB won the match by six runs, as they defended their target of 150 runs and restricted SRH for 143/9.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-head records:

Total matches played- 19

RCB won- 8

SRH won- 10

No result- 1

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

RCB Probable Playing XI- Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH Probable Playing XI- Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

RCB vs SRH Fantasy XI- Wriddhiman Saha, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Glenn Maxwell (c), Jason Holder (vc), Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, George Garton, Rashid Khan

Top picks and Recent form-

Devdutt Padikkal- Padikkal has been sensational for RCB in this season. He has scored 349 runs this season in 11 matches.

Jason Roy- Roy has played only three matches for SRH in IPL 2021, however, his class with the bat was on display during his innings of 60 runs off 42 runs against RR.

Glenn Maxwell- Maxwell is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season, with 407 runs in 12 matches, at a strike rate of 145.35. He has scored three back-to-back half-centuries in RCB’s last three matches.

KS Bharat- The wicketkeeper batter has played just five matches this season for RCB and has scored 92 runs in total. However, he has been promising in the limited chances he has got till now.

Jason Holder- Holder returned with 2/32 during his last outing in IPL 2021. He has taken 11 wickets in six matches so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal- Chahal returned with figures 3/24 in the previous match against PBKS. He has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches so far.

Rashid Khan- Khan contributed with 1/23 for SRH against KKR. He is the leading wicket-taker for SRH with 15 wickets in 12 matches.

(Instagram Image: @sunrisershyd/ @iplt20/ BCCI)