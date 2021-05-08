RCB's Director Of Cricket Mike Hesson Shares Major Update On Resumption Of IPL 2021

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson has provided a major update on the resumption of IPL 2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore on its Twitter handle shared a video featuring Mike Hesson and RCB Chairman Anand Kripalu. In the video, RCB Chairman Anand Kripalu was seen addressing the players of Virat Kohli & Co. after the BCCI suspended the IPL 2021 indefinitely.

In the video, Mike Hesson revealed that the decision to postpone IPL 2021 by the BCCI was made in agreement with all the franchises. Hesson also revealed that the BCCI has indicated that they are looking on the September window to resume the IPL 2021. "The situation really escalated once a couple of teams had positive cases within the bio-bubble. So once that happened, the BCCI were obviously very worried about the health and safety of everybody within the eight franchises. In the end, the decision was made in agreement with all the franchises that the safest way of dealing with it is to postpone the tournament. Things will be looked at at a later date. Initially, the main priority was the health and safety of everybody within the eight bio-bubbles," said Hesson.

"We trust the BCCI, they are all giving us as much information as they can. They are looking at a window around September and keeping us all informed as we all will be part of decision-making, just to make sure when it is rescheduled everybody is safe and the players get a safe environment," added Mike Hesson.

RCB Chairman Anand Kripalu also said that the BCCI has informed the franchise that they working on the September schedule, however, everything is provisional right now. "We got a call from the BCCI to say that they are going to be suspending the IPL given the fact that four teams have been affected (by COVID cases) and there is too much of risk. They are not certain when this will resume, but it is not a canceled tournament and it is going to resume. They have indicated September, saying they are trying to find a window, but we don’t know exactly yet," added Kripalu.

ECB Responds On Being Urged To Host IPL 2021 In England

After English county clubs wrote to the England Cricket Board (ECB) and suggested to the board to extend an offer to BCCI in order to host the remaining fixtures of IPL 2021 in England, the ECB has stated that the Indian cricket board has not indicated that they are looking for alternative venues. Daily Mail UK quoted an ECB spokesperson who revealed that the English cricket board is continuously in touch with the BCCI; however, they have given no indication that they are looking for alternative venues.

"We speak to the BCCI regularly about tours and other matters and we'll continue doing so, but we have received no indication that they are looking for alternative hosts for the IPL at the moment," said the Spokesperson.

(Image Credits: IPLT20.COM/Twitter/IPL)

