RCB's IPL 2021 Pick Mohammed Azharuddeen To Get Virat Kohli's Autographed Jersey Framed

Royal Challengers Bangalore's youngster Mohammed Azharuddeen on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him and skipper Virat Kohli. In the picture shared by the 27-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, skipper Virat Kohli can be seen signing the RCB's jersey for Mohammed Azharuddeen. The youngster in his caption wrote that he will frame the Kohli's autographed jersey. Azharuddeen is known to be a fan of Virat Kohli and had also earlier posted a photo with the RCB captain and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Bangalore had entered IPL 2021 auction with a purse of INR 35.40 crores and a total of 14 slots to be filled including three overseas slots. Refusing to shy away from spending big bucks, the franchise picked up Kyle Jamieson for INR 15 crore, Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crores, and Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian for INR 4.8 crores. Other RCB players bought at the auction include Australian Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat.

Mohammed Azharuddeen Shares The Text He Got From Virat Kohli

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen who etched his name in history after his successful feat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy shared an interesting anecdote of how his dream to play for Bangalore in IPL 2021 came true and how one text made his day.

Almost 2 minutes after the IPL auction on February 18, Azharuddeen, who had been picked by Bangalore at his base price of INR 20 lakhs received a text from skipper Virat Kohli and fellow RCB member welcoming him into the squad reading-- "Welcome to RCB, all the best. Virat here."

According to Azharuddeen, the text was too good to be true, hence he refused to believe it was from Kohli, rushing to Sanju Samson to confirm if it was really his number. After confirmation from his state teammate, the Kerala cricketer replied- "That means my world", sharing that he was excited to meet him and play alongside him.

