RCB's Simon Katich Calls MS Dhoni 'master', Anticipates 'great Game' Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich, whose team is slated to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at Wankhede, has dubbed Mahendra Singh Dhoni the "master" of the game, adding that his side has a lot of respect for the Men in Yellow. Katich, while speaking to RCB Insider, predicted that the match against Chennai is going to be a "great game", given how the MS Dhoni-led team has managed to bounce back into the tournament after their first loss against Delhi Capitals. Katich praised CSK's "damaging" batting line-up but added that RCB bowlers are in good form and are ready to take the challenge.

"Dhoni is a master, isn't he? They are sitting at the top of with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have huge respect for CSK, it is going to be a great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting line-up but we know our bowlers have performed well this season," Katich said in a video shared by RCB on its official Twitter handle.

Game Day: RCB v CSK Preview



Top of the table clash! The Southern Derby promised to be a mouth-watering contest. Here’s a sneak peek into RCB’s preparation leading into the game.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/2WKvSOnVXy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore is the much-anticipated game of the season with two superstars of Indian cricket all set to lock horns against each other. RCB and CSK are currently sitting at the number 1 and 2 positions respectively on the points table. While the Challengers have not lost a single match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the Kings have lost just one against Delhi Capitals.

RCB pulled off a massive 10-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals the other day, which saw skipper Virat Kohli regain his form and Devdutt Padikkal show what he can do with the bat. Both Kohli and Padikkal remained unbeaten at 72 and 101 respectively to take their side home against RR. It was RCB's first game at Wankhede this season and the Bangalore-based team showed why it is on top of the points table in IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: IPL/BCCI)

