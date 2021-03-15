RCC Vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Roma Cricket Club are all set to face Asian Latina in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The RCC vs ASL match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Monday, March 15, 2021. Here is our RCC vs ASL Dream11 prediction, RCC vs ASL Dream11 team and RCC vs ASL playing 11. The RCC vs ASL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RCC vs ASL Dream11 prediction: RCC vs ASL match preview

Asian Latina's performance in the previous edition was not up to the mark as they ended up winning just one out of four matches. Putting the performance from the previous season behind, the Latina team will look to start the new campaign with a bang. On the other hand, last year Roma CC won 2 and lost 2 matches and narrowly missed out on the qualifier places. This season they will look to qualify for the knockout stage after last season's disappointment.

The ECS tournament will be played for six days with five teams battling it out to be crowned champions. The teams taking part in the tournament are Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma feature who will feature in 24 matches.

RCC vs ASL live prediction: Squad details for RCC vs ASL Dream11 team

RCC: Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi S Amarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning

ASL: Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Waqar Ahmed, Gurdip Singh

RCC vs ASL match prediction: Top picks for RCC vs ASL playing 11

RCC vs ASL live: RCC vs ASL match prediction

