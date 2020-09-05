RCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Roma Cricket Club (RCC) are all set to square off against Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) in the second league match of the ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RCC vs BCC match prediction, RCC vs BCC Dream11 team and the probable RCC vs BCC playing 11. RCC vs BCC live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RCC vs BCC live: RCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This RCC vs BCC match is expected to be a cracking encounter with both the teams in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages. RCC made a bright start to the tournament winning their opening two matches, however, their winning momentum was brought to halt against a strong Jinnah Brescia side on Thursday. RCC are third in the points table.

On the other hand, BCC are second with the same number of points. However, the net run rate has kept them above RCC. This is a must-win match for the team as a victory will help them seal their spot in the knockout stages and keep their dream alive of lifting the trophy.

RCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RCC vs BCC Dream11 team

RCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs BCC Dream11 team: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage, Q Gunning

RCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs BCC Dream11 team: BCC squad

Rakesh Kumar Banga, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

RCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs BCC top picks

Dinidu Marage

Navodh Kalansuriya

Jaspreet Singh

Manpreet Singh

RCC vs BCC Dream11 team

RCC vs BCC match prediction

As per our RCC vs BCC match prediction, BCC will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The RCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, RCC vs BCC top picks and RCC vs BCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCC vs BCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket