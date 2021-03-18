RCC Vs KEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Live Streaming Details; ECS T10 Rome

The Roma Cricket Club will take on the Kent Lanka Cricket Club in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Rome, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on March 18, 2021. Here is our RCC vs KEL Dream11 prediction, RCC vs KEL Dream11 team and RCC vs KEL Dream11 top picks.

RCC vs KEL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

At the halfway point of the ECS T10 Rome, 2021, Roma Cricket Club will go up against Kent Lanka Cricket Club in a bid to maintain their place in the top half of the table. Both teams have had vastly differing runs at the tournament so far, with Roma CC coming into this game with 8 points from four wins and one loss while Kent Lanka CC will come into it with zero points from their two games. This puts Roma in second place on the table behind Asian Latina CC - who have won each of their five games - and Kent Lanka CC in 4th place, above Royal Roma CC due to their better net run rate of -2.667.

RCC vs KEL live streaming details

The Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club match will not be televised in India. However, fans can access the RCC vs KEL live stream on the Fancode app and website. The match updates and live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the European Cricket Network.

RCC vs KEL playing 11 prediction

Roma Cricket Club - Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Alessandro Sabelli, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Kent Lanka Cricket Club - Sudarshana Muthumala, Arachige Shanka, Muthumala Dinesh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mithun Buwaneka, Tikiriyadura Danushka (c), Mishen Alessio, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu (wk), Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa

RCC vs KEL Key Players

Roma Cricket Club - Dinidu Marage, Denham Seneviratne, Indika Senn

Kent Lanka Cricket Club - Sudarshana Muthumala, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa

RCC vs KEL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sujith Rillagodage

Batsmen: Sudarshana Muthumala, Arachige Shanka, Denham Seneviratne

Allrounders: Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage

Bowlers: Amila Sanjeewa, Dammika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn

RCC vs KEL match prediction

According to our RCC vs KEL match prediction, Roma Cricket Club will win this match.

Note: The RCC vs KEL Dream11 prediction and RCC vs KEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RCC vs KEL Dream11 team and RCC vs KEL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

