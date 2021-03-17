RCC Vs ROR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Roma CC are all set to face Royal Roma in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The RCC vs ROR match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Here is our RCC vs ROR Dream11 prediction, RCC vs ROR Dream11 team and RCC vs ROR playing 11. The RCC vs ROR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RCC vs ROR Dream11 prediction: RCC vs ROR match preview

Roma CC are in great form in the tournament and have won three matches in a row. They are second on the points table due to net run rate and will look to continue their fine form in the tournament. On the other hand, Royal Roma have slumped to five consecutive losses and are at the bottom of the points table due to a winless start to the tournament. They will have to start winning matches to qualify for Finals Day. These two teams faced each other on Tuesday and it was Roma CC who won the match by 11 runs.

RCC vs ROR live prediction: Squad details for RCC vs ROR Dream11 team

RCC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

ROR: Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Bilal Muhammad, Milap Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Akhil Govada, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Hardeep Singh, Harkirat Singh, Mohammad Munir

RCC vs ROR match prediction: Top picks for RCC vs ROR playing 11

Dinidu Marage

Prabath Ekneligoda

Anil Kumar

Nur Mohammod

RCC vs ROR Dream11 live: RCC vs ROR Dream11 team



RCC vs ROR live: RCC vs ROR match prediction

As per our RCC vs ROR Dream11 prediction, ROR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RCC vs ROR match prediction and RCC vs ROR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RCC vs ROR Dream11 team and RCC vs ROR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

