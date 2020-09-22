RCCL Vs ACCA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Royal CC Lisbon are set to face Amigos CC Ansiao in a league match in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, which will be played on Tuesday, September 22. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST and will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction, RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 team and the probable RCCL vs ACCA playing 11. ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RCCL vs ACCA live: RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of this clash, RCCL lost their first match to Rossio CC by 20 runs on opening day and will look to bounce back by winning their second match against ACCA on Tuesday. RCCL are rooted at the bottom of the table and need a win to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, ACCA opened their campaign on Tuesday against Oeiras CC and if they win the match by a large margin, they stand a chance to move up the table before taking on RCCL.

RCCL vs ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction: Squads for RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 team

RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: RCCL vs ACCA playing 11: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: RCCL vs ACCA playing 11: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: Top picks from RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 team

Sukhwinder Singh

Parwinder Singh

Manjeet Singh

RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 team

RCCL vs ACCA live: RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction

As per our RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction, RCCL will be favourites to win the match

Note: The RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction, top picks and RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCCL vs ACCA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Suurce: FanCode