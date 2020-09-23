RCCL Vs MCCV Dream11 Predictions, Team, Top Picks ECS T10 Cartaxo

The Royal Cricket Club Lisbon (RCCL) are all set to face off against the Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura (MCCV) in the 12th game of the T10 European Cricket Series, Cartaxo. The RCCL vs MCCV match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal on September 23. Here is our RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team and RCCL vs MCCV playing 11 predictions.

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Table-toppers Malo CC Vilamoura will be taking on Royal CC Lisbon in the European Cricket Series today. Malo CC Vilamoura looks to be undefeatable this season and have won all three of the matches they have played so far. In their first match against Alvalade Cricket Club, they chased the 67 run total in just 5.4 overs. Building on this, Malo CC Vilamoura won both their next games in a similar fashion. They will hope to continue this winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Royal Cricket Club Lisbon, have had a tough few games. They have lost both games so far in the competition and will hope to reverse their fortunes against their opponents today, although it may be a huge ask considering the form Malo CC are in. They will also be playing another match earlier in the day against Alvalade CC, and might come into their second fixture with the energy of that game.

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Royal CC Lisbon predicted starting XI

Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Navjit Singh, Gurmail Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr. Sukhwinder Singh Jr. Gurpreet Singh, Parwinder Singh, Muhammad Irfan

Malo CC Vilamoura predicted starting XI

Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir, Mian Shahid, Umar Farooq, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Syed Ali Mehdi, Muhammed Adnan, Shan Aziz, Amir Shahzad, Assad Mehmood

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team

Jayesh Popat (WK), Gurmail Singh, Yasir Sabir, Muhammed Adnan, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Amandeep Singh, Aamer Ikram, Syed Ali Mehdi, Amir Shahzad, Jasbinder Singh

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 prediction

According to our RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura will win the match.

Note: The RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 prediction and RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 team and RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter