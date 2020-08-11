RCD Vs BECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live

RC Dresden (RCD) will face Berline Eagles (BECC) in the first match of the ECS T10 Dresden tournament this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground on Tuesday, August 11 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction, RCD vs BECC Dream11 team and RCD vs BECC Dream11 top picks.

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction and preview

RC Dresden come into the match after winning all their three matches on the opening day of the tournament. On the other hand, Berlin Eagles lost all three of their matches and will be looking to win this match against an in-form Dresden.

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction: RCD vs BECC Dream11 team, full squads

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction: RCD vs BECC Dream11 team: RCD squad

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction: RCD vs BECC Dream11 team: BECC squad

Reuben Davies, Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Ali Abbas, Karan Singh, Arshad Tauseef, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Saad Javed, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Usman Hadi.

RCD vs BECC Dream11 top picks

V Nandkumar Chakankar

S Kamboj

R Grover

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction: RCD vs BECC probable playing XI

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction: RCD vs BECC probable playing XI: RCD

Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Ashwin Prakash, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Syed Waqar Hussain

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction: RCD vs BECC probable playing XI: BECC

Reuben Davies, Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi.

RCD vs BECC Dream11 team

RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction

As per our RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction, RCD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction, RCD vs BECC Dream11 top picks and RCD vs BECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCD vs BECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)