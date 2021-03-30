RCP Vs PAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice Match Preview

Royal Criket Padova are all set to face Padova in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The RCP vs PAD match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Monday, March 30, 2021. Here is our RCP vs PAD Dream11 prediction, RCP vs PAD Dream11 team and PIA vs BAP playing 11. The RCP vs PAD live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Royal Cricket Padova made a mixed start to their campaign on Day 1 of the ECS T10 Venice tournament. They are currently third on the points table with one win and one loss and will be looking for their second win when they face Padova in the first match of the day. While Trentino Aquilo defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 7 runs in match one of the competition, Royal Cricket Padova bounced back to beat the same opponent by 7 wickets in the second fixture between these two teams.

Padova, on the other hand, lost both their Day 1 fixtures to Venezia. They lost the first match by 10 wickets, while in the second match, they were beaten by 8 wickets. Padova will be looking to put an end to the winless start to the campaign by beating Royal Criket Padova. Speaking about the tournament, five teams namely Royal Padova, Lonigo, Padova, Trentino Aquila and Venezia will feature over six days in 24 T10 matches.

RCP: Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Jehan Gunasekara, Virantha Veerasingha, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Manoj Rodrigo,Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Asita Fernando, Subith Chamara, Thushara Sampath, Nisal Dananjaya, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Kumara Andradege, Angelo Andradege, Akila Heshan, Ganidu Umayangana, Indika Fernando, Jaliyah Suranga, Sandun Vidanalage, Imal Wijewardana, Shashindra Dilan,Sumith Perera,, Shammi Jayabahu, Dinesh Silva, Jeewan Fernando, Roshan Rangajeewa, Amila Fernando.

PAD: Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Akash Handun, Nissanka Kuda, Ghulam Abbas, Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Prabath Marasingha, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo, Anton Costa, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando.

As per our RCP vs PAD Dream11 prediction, RCP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RCP vs PAD match prediction and RCP vs PAD playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RCP vs PAD Dream11 team and RCP vs PAD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

