Read Virat Kohli's Full Statement & Reasons For Stepping Down As T20I Skipper After T20 WC

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the T20 Captain of Team India after the upcoming T20 World Cup in October this year in Dubai, UAE. Kohli has had an exemplary record as the country's T20 captain, winning 29 matches out of 45, with a win percentage of 65.11%.

In a statement uploaded on his Twitter account, Kohli said, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win."

Read Virat Kohli's full statement below

Kohli then said that the workload is very important and given that he has played all three formats regularly for the past 8-9 years and was captain for about 5 years, he feels he needs to give himself some space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI formats of cricket. He did state that he will carry on giving his all for the team as a batsman moving forward.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.

Kohli took his time to arrive at the decision

Virat Kohli stated that it took a while for him to arrive at this decision. Virat also said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."

(Image: AP)