'Ready To Face Baseless Allegations': Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane Responds To Rape Charges

Nepal cricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane has taken to social media and issued a statement over rape allegations against him. Sandeep Lamichhane rape case was brought into the limelight on Thursday after an ANI report stated that the victim, aged 17, lodged a police complaint at the Kathmandu police station against the star cricketer. Lamichhane who was playing in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has decided to take leave from the tournament.

Sandeep Lamichhane gives clarification on rape allegations

Taking to Twitter, Sandeep Lamichhane said that he is innocent and he completely believed in the law of Nepal. Calling all the allegations against 'baseless', the leg spinner said he hopes that justice is served to the right person after an investigation is done towards everyone involved.

Cricket news: Nepal Cricket Board suspends Sandeep Lamichhane

The Nepal Cricket Board on Thursday decided to suspend Sandeep Lamichhane after an arrest warrant was issued against him in Kathmandu. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the news about the complaint against Lamichhane in a Kathmandu police station became public on Thursday.

The report also also had the statement from CAN's (Nepal Cricket Association) acting secretary Prashant Vikram Malla which said that Lamichhane's suspension would remain in place pending a complete investigation. It also said that Lamichhane has been summoned to report to the police in Kathmandu, who are investigating the complaint. The decision to suspend him was taken following a meeting of the CAN board.

Sandeep Lamichhane international career

Sandeep Lamichhane made his international debut in May 2018, and has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is. The biggest moment of the career was a haul of 17 wickets in a Player-of-the-Tournament performance at 2018 WCL Division Two in Namibia, propelling Nepal into the World Cup Qualifier for only the second time ever. In December 2021, Lamichhane replaced Gyanendra Malla as Nepal's captain, and is currently the sixth-youngest man to captain an ODI team.