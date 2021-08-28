'Readymade For Test Cricket': Nasser Hussain Praises England's Leeds Hero Ollie Robinson

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised pacer Ollie Robinson for his incredible bowling display against India. England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley to level the series 1-1. Ollie Robinson delivered a match-winning performance, with his match figures reading 7-81. It included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, which helped England rattle out India from 215/2 to 278 all-out.

India were in a solid position with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at the crease. However, Robinson’s spell in the first hour of Day 4 was exceptional as he got rid of both the Indian stalwarts to start a batting collapse for the visitors. Nasser Hussain praised the bowling display by England, especially Robinson. He believes that Robinson looks like a ready-made material for Test cricket since his debut.

“It was an outstanding bowling performance from England. Twice in the game as well; 78 all out in the first innings and 63 for 8 today. Robinson, in particular, since he has come in this side, he has just looked ready for Test match cricket,” said Nasser Hussain.

Hussain also added that Robinson was brilliant for Sussex in county cricket and has the ability to bowl long spells with consistent lines at a quick pace.

“He has been getting wickets for fun for Sussex - getting them for 15 apiece in county cricket. His lengths were immaculate, he does just enough with the ball; he is quick enough; he bowls long spells,” added Nasser Hussain.

Ollie Robinson will be an asset for England in the Ashes

Nasser Hussain continued his praises for Ollie Robinson as he shared a tale about Shane Warne comparing the youngster with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Also, Hussain believes that Robinson would be a vital member of England’s squad when they tour Australia for the Ashes.

“I think Shane [Warne] in the commentary box compared him to Josh Hazlewood of Australia, that sort of bowler that is at you all the time - and that's a good compliment, because he's a serious bowler, especially where England are going next. He will be a real asset Down Under,” added Nasser Hussain.

